Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS – We had 1 workers compensation that required surgery in October. A police  officer injured his knee while in training. We did not have any liability claims.  

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER 

I have signed the contract with TDHCA.  

We have sent the contract out to bid, and  

we will open bids on November 16th.  

Expect to approve the bids at the  

December 6th regular city council  

meeting. 

PACIFIC PARK – XLNT Construction has ordered the steel frame for the pavilion. The  lead time is 4 months. I don’t expect to see any more activity at Pacific Park until February.  At that time XLNT will construct the building in about 90 days.  

When the pavilion is complete, we will demolish the old basketball courts and grade the  interior of the park. Then we will install irrigation and sod. 

COLLEGE STREET – The contractor needs to construct several driveway approaches  and other miscellaneous items. We decided to construct the intersection at College and  Jackson ourselves. The intersection will have brick crosswalks, and it is just too  complicated for this contractor. The contractor signed a deductive change order, and the 

Capital Construction Division will begin soon. 

Further east, the Capital Construction Division has installed 771 feet of storm drain, 6 inlet  boxes and 4 junction boxes to eliminate the flooding problem at Ramsey Street. 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the  year-end report of revenues and expenditures. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and Asphalt will begin  repaving the following streets next week: Como, Drexel, Fisher, and Bonner.  

Bad news for the residents on Ardis Street. Atmos is about to replace a gas line on that  street, so we have decided to delay Ardis Street until Atmos completes the gas line  replacement project.  

The various repairs to Commercial Services Drive will be performed in-house.

2022 SIP
Street  Between  Length 
Jackson  Middle to College  2480
Kasie  Tate to Camp  681
Lee  Davis to League  3099
Fore  Main to Connally  1070
Forrest Ln  Bell to Barbara  1119
Garrison  Main to Connally  940
Glover  Davis to Church  348
Houston  Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023)  4800
Commercial Serv.  various repair  442
Como  College to RR  3317
Dabbs  Gilmer to Davis  401
Drexel  Broadway to Mockingbird  1441
Fisher  Spence to Lee  1500
Ardis  Spence to Beckham  1880
Azalea  Hillcrest to Main  3648
Bonner  Church to Davis  539
Brinker  Beasley to dead-end  2629
California  Church to Seventh  1520
Charles  College to Lakeshore  998
Lee (2021)  Davis to Broadway  1901
League (2021)  Bellview to Pampa  3131
Total Linear Feet 37,884 
Total Miles  7.18
Total Cost  $ 2,012,318.00 
Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate  $ 1,072,668.00 

 

Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus  Budgeted Revenue)  $ 1,049,101.81 
Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a  transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Conducted 41 building inspections, 18 electrical inspections, 19 plumbing  inspections, 1 mechanical inspection and issued 20 building permits. Made 19 extensive street repairs following utility cuts. 
  • Repaired 25 potholes. 
  • Removed 3 fallen trees from city streets. 
  • Hauled street sweeper spoils to the landfill. 
  • Hosted the Senior Olympics. 
  • Sowed winter rye in on Celebration Plaza. 
  • Removed dead trees from city parks. 
  • Hosted 1 soccer tournament and 2 baseball tournaments. 
  • Prepared the Grays Building for 11 rentals. 
  • Performed repairs at Kids Kingdom. 
  • Responded to 222 calls for animal control while achieving a 61% adoption rate. Made 5 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 2,362 calls for police response. 
  • Responded to 46 accidents, issued 535 traffic citations, recorded 26 offenses and  made 46 arrests in the Patrol Division. 
  • Responded to 239 fire/rescue calls including 3 structure fires,1 vehicle fire and 3  grass fires. 
  • Conducted 30 fire inspections. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants. 
  • Checked out 3,028 items from the library plus 679 eBooks. 
  • Installed lights on end caps of the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial walls. Upgraded the electrical service at fire station #1, making the solar panels  operational. 
  • Installed 2 new lights at Buford Park.

  • Performed preventative maintenance on various items at the water treatment plant  and wastewater treatment plant. 
  • Treated effluent to a daily average total suspended solids reading of .20 mg/L. Hauled 256 tons of sludge to the landfill. 
  • Repaired 19 water main ruptures. 
  • Replaced 22 water meters. 
  • Unstopped 15 sewer mains. 
  • Flushed 40 dead-end water mains. 
  • Sold 2,996 gallons of AvGas and 13,560 gallons of JetA fuel. Accommodated 1,198 operation (takeoffs or landings) at the airport.

