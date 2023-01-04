Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS –
We had one worker’s compensation claim in December for a firefighter who fractured his ribs in a fall.
We filed a claim on another driver’s insurance who crashed into a trailer at the water treatment plant.
We filed a claim on our insurance for damages to a police cruiser when the officer struck a light pole in a parking lot.
We received two liability claims in December. One was for damages caused when an employee backed into another vehicle. The other claim is for flooding damages resulting from city crews turning on the water to a building with a pre-existing freeze break. The employees mistakenly thought they had turned the valve to the off position.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – I have signed the contract with Hawk Construction, and we will issue a notice to proceed later this month.
PACIFIC PARK – XLNT Construction has ordered the steel frame for the pavilion. The lead time is four months. Therefore, I don’t expect to see any more activity at Pacific Park until February. At that time, XLNT will construct the building in about 90 days.
We will demolish the old basketball courts and grade the park’s interior when the pavilion is complete. Then we will install irrigation and sod.
COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. Today, we began installing utilities in the second phase of College Street (Patton to Ramsey). We have already completed all of the drainage improvements at College and Ramsey. Once we complete
201 N. Davis Street, improvements to Ramsey Street, we will continue to Como Street. After that, we will pause to turn our attention to Holiday Drive.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present the year-end revenue and expenditures report as she needs a little more time to close out the books.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – The streets remaining on the Street Improvement Program are Ardis, Como, Commercial Services, Houston, and Fisher, and we moved Houston to the following year. We delayed Ardis and Como due to Atmos projects, but they should finish Atmo’s work in the first quarter of 2023. The repairs on Commercial Services are in flux. Staff is considering whether to perform the repairs in-house or contract it out. The team removed Fisher from the list because it is a candidate for a total rebuild due to a water main pipe issue.
|2022 SIP
|Street
|Between
|Length
|Jackson
|Middle to College
|2480
|Kasie
|Tate to Camp
|681
|Lee
|Davis to League
|3099
|Fore
|Main to Connally
|1070
|Forrest Ln
|Bell to Barbara
|1119
|Garrison
|Main to Connally
|940
|Glover
|Davis to Church
|348
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023)
|4800
|Commercial Serv.
|various repair
|442
|Como
|College to RR
|3317
|Dabbs
|Gilmer to Davis
|401
|Drexel
|Broadway to Mockingbird
|1441
|Fisher
|Spence to Lee
|1500
|Ardis
|Spence to Beckham
|1880
|Azalea
|Hillcrest to Main
|3648
|Bonner
|Church to Davis
|539
|Brinker
|Beasley to dead-end
|2629
|California
|Church to Seventh
|1520
|Charles
|College to Lakeshore
|998
|Lee (2021)
|Davis to Broadway
|1901
|League (2021)
|Bellview to Pampa
|3131
|Total Linear Feet
|37,884
|Total Miles
|7.18
|Total Cost
|$ 2,012,318.00
|Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate
|$ 1,072,668.00
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Repaired numerous Christmas light circuits downtown.
- We performed electrical repairs at the library.
- We repaired the Highway 11 lift station.
- Installed vacuum at service center gas pumps.
- We replaced two lights on the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial wall.
- We repaired the stove at the Grays Building.
- Made repairs on the Animal Shelter A/C unit.
- We prepared all municipal buildings for the freeze.
- We performed preventative maintenance on multiple items at the wastewater and water treatment plants.
- Achieved daily average total suspended solids reading of .36 mg/L.
- We repaired 17 water main pipe ruptures.
- We replaced ten water meters.
- Unstopped 38 sewer mains.
- We washed 75,000 feet of sewer mains.
- We flushed 40 dead-end water mains.
- We repaired the SCADA radio at Cooper Lake.
- We checked out 2,398 items from the library, plus 653 eBooks.
- We installed Christmas decorations.
- We replanted 200 shrubs and three trees after the freeze damage of 2021.
- We repainted the soccer concession.
- We removed five dead trees in the soccer complex.
- Cleaned around Upper Coleman Lake.
- Power-washed the restrooms at imagination Mountain.
- Conducted 37 building inspections, 19 electrical inspections, 20 plumbing inspections, and three mechanical inspections. Issued 67 building permits.
- We responded to 272 fire/rescue calls, including one structure fire, one vehicle fire, and eight grass fires.
- We performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants.
- We conducted 20 fire inspections.
- We sold 1,630 gallons of AvGas and 10,200 gallons of JetA fuel.
- We accommodated 675 operations at the airport.
- Responded to 193 animal control calls while achieving a 92% adoption rate.
- We made four felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- We responded to 2,329 calls for law enforcement.
- Responded to 20 accidents, wrote 452 citations, recorded 44 offenses, and made 55 arrests in the Patrol Division.
- We repaired 648 potholes.
- We made 17 extensive street repairs following utility repairs.
- Cleaned storm drain inlets twice.
- We removed four fallen trees from the city street.