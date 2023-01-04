Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

CLAIMS –

We had one worker’s compensation claim in December for a firefighter who fractured his ribs in a fall.

We filed a claim on another driver’s insurance who crashed into a trailer at the water treatment plant.

We filed a claim on our insurance for damages to a police cruiser when the officer struck a light pole in a parking lot.

We received two liability claims in December. One was for damages caused when an employee backed into another vehicle. The other claim is for flooding damages resulting from city crews turning on the water to a building with a pre-existing freeze break. The employees mistakenly thought they had turned the valve to the off position.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – I have signed the contract with Hawk Construction, and we will issue a notice to proceed later this month.

PACIFIC PARK – XLNT Construction has ordered the steel frame for the pavilion. The lead time is four months. Therefore, I don’t expect to see any more activity at Pacific Park until February. At that time, XLNT will construct the building in about 90 days.

We will demolish the old basketball courts and grade the park’s interior when the pavilion is complete. Then we will install irrigation and sod.

COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. Today, we began installing utilities in the second phase of College Street (Patton to Ramsey). We have already completed all of the drainage improvements at College and Ramsey. Once we complete

201 N. Davis Street, improvements to Ramsey Street, we will continue to Como Street. After that, we will pause to turn our attention to Holiday Drive.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present the year-end revenue and expenditures report as she needs a little more time to close out the books.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – The streets remaining on the Street Improvement Program are Ardis, Como, Commercial Services, Houston, and Fisher, and we moved Houston to the following year. We delayed Ardis and Como due to Atmos projects, but they should finish Atmo’s work in the first quarter of 2023. The repairs on Commercial Services are in flux. Staff is considering whether to perform the repairs in-house or contract it out. The team removed Fisher from the list because it is a candidate for a total rebuild due to a water main pipe issue.

2022 SIP Street Between Length Jackson Middle to College 2480 Kasie Tate to Camp 681 Lee Davis to League 3099 Fore Main to Connally 1070 Forrest Ln Bell to Barbara 1119 Garrison Main to Connally 940 Glover Davis to Church 348 Houston Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023) 4800 Commercial Serv. various repair 442 Como College to RR 3317 Dabbs Gilmer to Davis 401 Drexel Broadway to Mockingbird 1441 Fisher Spence to Lee 1500 Ardis Spence to Beckham 1880 Azalea Hillcrest to Main 3648 Bonner Church to Davis 539 Brinker Beasley to dead-end 2629 California Church to Seventh 1520 Charles College to Lakeshore 998 Lee (2021) Davis to Broadway 1901 League (2021) Bellview to Pampa 3131 Total Linear Feet 37,884 Total Miles 7.18 Total Cost $ 2,012,318.00 Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate $ 1,072,668.00

Elsewhere around the city, employees: