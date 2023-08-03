Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To Council

CLAIMS – We had one workers’ compensation claim in July when an employee sustained injuries to the head. The injuries resulted in 5 days missed work. The employee has returned to work.

We had one liability claim for a sewer overflow.

We filed one claim for wind damage at the airport. We had $8,000 damage to a hangar door. We also submitted two claims for damages to police cruisers. One was heavily damaged in a pursuit and was a total loss. The other backed into a pipe rail.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The foundation is complete. The contractor is now constructing all the driveways and sidewalks around the building. We are still waiting for the steel to arrive so that vertical construction can begin.

PACIFIC PARK – This project is nearing completion. We still need to construct some sidewalks, on-street parking, and an irrigation system for the new sod.

COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. The contractor has removed sidewalks and curbs from Patton to Rookson. Water is about 65% completed from Rookson to Como. Sewer is about 80% completed from Rookson to Como.

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2 million project will rehabilitate all 6 filters at the water treatment plant. Expect work to begin in October.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in 2023. The contractor plans to start on Houston Street tomorrow and be completed before school starts.

Street Between Length League soft spot repairs Azalea to Cul de Sac 500 Woodcrest 898 Mulberry Woodlawn to RR 530 Lemon Bill Bradford to Spence 1199 Milligan Church to Davis 549 Rockdale Shannon to Hillcrest 3749 Robertson Davis to Texas 1199 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Putman Jackson to Carter 1400 Texas Shannon to Arbala 1901 Spence Fisher to Davis 476 Spence Gilmer to Ardis-end 850 Spring Gilmer to Magnolia 808 Peach Texas to Brinker 570 Craig Booker to Main 2170

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present the usual report of revenues and expenditures since she presented the budget.

