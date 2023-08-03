Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To Council

 

CLAIMS – We had one workers’ compensation claim in July when an employee sustained injuries to the head. The injuries resulted in 5 days missed work. The employee has returned  to work.  

We had one liability claim for a sewer overflow.  

We filed one claim for wind damage at the airport. We had $8,000 damage to a hangar  door. We also submitted two claims for damages to police cruisers. One was heavily  damaged in a pursuit and was a total loss. The other backed into a pipe rail. 

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The foundation is complete. The contractor is now  constructing all the driveways and sidewalks around the building. We are still waiting  for the steel to arrive so that vertical construction can begin. 

PACIFIC PARK – This project is nearing completion. We still need to construct some  sidewalks, on-street parking, and an irrigation system for the new sod. 

COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. The contractor has  removed sidewalks and curbs from Patton to Rookson. Water is about 65% completed from  Rookson to Como. Sewer is about 80% completed from Rookson to Como. 

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2 million project will rehabilitate all  6 filters at the water treatment plant. Expect work to begin in October. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in  2023. The contractor plans to start on Houston Street tomorrow and be completed before  school starts.

Street  Between  Length
League  soft spot repairs 

Azalea to Cul de Sac 

 500
Woodcrest  898
Mulberry  Woodlawn to RR  530
Lemon  Bill Bradford to Spence  1199
Milligan  Church to Davis  549
Rockdale  Shannon to Hillcrest  3749
Robertson  Davis to Texas  1199
Houston  Hillcrest to League  4800
Putman  Jackson to Carter  1400
Texas  Shannon to Arbala  1901
Spence  Fisher to Davis  476
Spence  Gilmer to Ardis-end  850
Spring  Gilmer to Magnolia  808
Peach  Texas to Brinker  570
Craig  Booker to Main  2170

 

 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present  the usual report of revenues and expenditures since she presented the budget. 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Made repairs to the splash pad on Celebration Plaza. 
  • Repaired tennis court lights. 
  • Installed conduit for camaras at Pacific Park Pavilion. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on Highway 11 lift station. Performed preventative maintenance on various items at the wastewater treatment  plant. 
  • Treated wastewater effluent to a daily average total suspended solids reading of  0.67 mg/L. 
  • Hauled 317 tons of sludge to the landfill. 
  • Repaired 10 water main ruptures. 
  • Replaced 45 water meters. 
  • Unstopped 12 sewer mains. 
  • Replaced 1 fire hydrant and 100 feet of 8-inch water main.
  • Flushed 38 dead-end water mains. 
  • Repaired 161 potholes. 
  • Cleaned stormwater catch basins 5 times. 
  • Installed new curbs in front of the new senior citizens center. Checked out 4,582 items from the library plus 929 eBooks. 
  • Responded to 192 animal control calls. 
  • Achieved an adoption rate of 88% at the animal shelter. 
  • Made 2 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 30 accidents, issued 530 citations, recorded 48 offences and made  61 arrests in the Patrol Division. 
  • Sold 2,995 gallons of AvGas and 7,969 gallons of JetA fuel. Accommodated 1,561 airport operations. 
  • Conducted 97 building inspections, 11 electrical inspections, 13 plumbing  inspections, and 4 mechanical inspections. 
  • Issued 16 building permits and 44 trade permits. 
  • Assisted with the Independence Day Celebration. 
  • Trimmed trees around the soccer complex. 
  • Prepared the Grays Building for 14 rentals. 
  • Responded to 269 fire/rescue calls including 2 vehicle fires and 9 grass fires. Conducted 25 fire inspections. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on 74 fire hydrants.

 

