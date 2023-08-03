Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To Council

CLAIMS – We had one workers’ compensation claim in July when an employee sustained injuries to the head. The injuries resulted in 5 days missed work. The employee has returned to work.
We had one liability claim for a sewer overflow.
We filed one claim for wind damage at the airport. We had $8,000 damage to a hangar door. We also submitted two claims for damages to police cruisers. One was heavily damaged in a pursuit and was a total loss. The other backed into a pipe rail.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The foundation is complete. The contractor is now constructing all the driveways and sidewalks around the building. We are still waiting for the steel to arrive so that vertical construction can begin.
PACIFIC PARK – This project is nearing completion. We still need to construct some sidewalks, on-street parking, and an irrigation system for the new sod.
COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. The contractor has removed sidewalks and curbs from Patton to Rookson. Water is about 65% completed from Rookson to Como. Sewer is about 80% completed from Rookson to Como.
WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2 million project will rehabilitate all 6 filters at the water treatment plant. Expect work to begin in October.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in 2023. The contractor plans to start on Houston Street tomorrow and be completed before school starts.
201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 1
|Street
|Between
|Length
|League
|soft spot repairs
Azalea to Cul de Sac
|500
|Woodcrest
|898
|Mulberry
|Woodlawn to RR
|530
|Lemon
|Bill Bradford to Spence
|1199
|Milligan
|Church to Davis
|549
|Rockdale
|Shannon to Hillcrest
|3749
|Robertson
|Davis to Texas
|1199
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League
|4800
|Putman
|Jackson to Carter
|1400
|Texas
|Shannon to Arbala
|1901
|Spence
|Fisher to Davis
|476
|Spence
|Gilmer to Ardis-end
|850
|Spring
|Gilmer to Magnolia
|808
|Peach
|Texas to Brinker
|570
|Craig
|Booker to Main
|2170
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present the usual report of revenues and expenditures since she presented the budget.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Made repairs to the splash pad on Celebration Plaza.
- Repaired tennis court lights.
- Installed conduit for camaras at Pacific Park Pavilion.
- Performed preventative maintenance on Highway 11 lift station. • Performed preventative maintenance on various items at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Treated wastewater effluent to a daily average total suspended solids reading of 0.67 mg/L.
- Hauled 317 tons of sludge to the landfill.
- Repaired 10 water main ruptures.
- Replaced 45 water meters.
- Unstopped 12 sewer mains.
- Replaced 1 fire hydrant and 100 feet of 8-inch water main.
- Flushed 38 dead-end water mains.
- Repaired 161 potholes.
- Cleaned stormwater catch basins 5 times.
- Installed new curbs in front of the new senior citizens center. • Checked out 4,582 items from the library plus 929 eBooks.
- Responded to 192 animal control calls.
- Achieved an adoption rate of 88% at the animal shelter.
- Made 2 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 30 accidents, issued 530 citations, recorded 48 offences and made 61 arrests in the Patrol Division.
- Sold 2,995 gallons of AvGas and 7,969 gallons of JetA fuel. • Accommodated 1,561 airport operations.
- Conducted 97 building inspections, 11 electrical inspections, 13 plumbing inspections, and 4 mechanical inspections.
- Issued 16 building permits and 44 trade permits.
- Assisted with the Independence Day Celebration.
- Trimmed trees around the soccer complex.
- Prepared the Grays Building for 14 rentals.
- Responded to 269 fire/rescue calls including 2 vehicle fires and 9 grass fires. • Conducted 25 fire inspections.
- Performed preventative maintenance on 74 fire hydrants.