Sulphur Springs City Manager Maxwell’s Report To Council

 

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in March.  

We had one liability claim from Frontier in the amount of $4,459.16. The claim was denied  by TML, and I expect to be sued. We may discuss this claim in a future executive session. 

SPRING CLEANUP – The annual spring cleanup was a success. We offloaded 1,049  vehicles, and we sent 52 roll-offs to the landfill. 

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The 

foundation is under construction. They should  

pour concrete soon. 

PACIFIC PARK – The Sports Pavilion  

foundation is under construction. They will pour  

concrete Wednesday. 

When the pavilion is complete, we will demolish  

the old basketball courts and grade the interior of  

the park. Then we will install irrigation and sod. 

COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open  

down to Patton Street. Water and sewer construction is now complete to Ramsey Street.  We are now installing water and sewer from Ramsey to Como. I expect Ramsey Street  itself to be completed by the next city council meeting. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN – Following is a preliminary list of streets to be  repaved in 2023. It is preliminary because we do not have bids yet, hence no pricing. We 

will finalize the list once we have bids on May 18, 2023. 

Street  Between  Length
League  soft spot repairs 

Azalea to Cul de Sac 

 500
Woodcrest  898
Mulberry  Woodlawn to RR  530
Lemon  Bill Bradford to Spence  1199
Milligan  Church to Davis  549
Rockdale  Shannon to Hillcrest  3749
Robertson  Davis to Texas  1199
Houston  Hillcrest to League  4800
Putman  Jackson to Carter  1400
Texas  Shannon to Arbala  1901
Spence  Fisher to Davis  476
Spence  Gilmer to Ardis-end  850
Spring  Gilmer to Magnolia  808
Peach  Texas to Brinker  570
Craig  Booker to Main  2170

 

21599 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the  report of revenues and expenditures. 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Reset school zone timers. 
  • Repaired AC units at City Hall. 
  • Installed cameras at Pacific Park. 
  • Tested tornado sirens… one needs repair. 
  • Replaced filter media on wastewater treatment plant filters. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on the sludge press at the wastewater  treatment plant. 
  • Treated wastewater to a daily average total suspended solids reading of 0.51 mg/L. Repaired 5 water main ruptures. 
  • Replaced 58 water meters. 
  • Hauled 735 tons of sludge to the landfill. 
  • Unstopped 20 sewer mains.

  • Repaired 2 sewer mains. 
  • Flushed 40 dead end water mains. 
  • Treated 128 million gallons of potable water. 
  • Responded to 166 animal control calls while achieving a 74% adoption rate. Made 8 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 32 accidents, wrote 564 citations, made 54 arrests and recorded 47  offenses in the Patrol Division. 
  • Checked out 2,689 items from the library plus 784 eBooks. 
  • Responded to 254 fire/rescue calls including 1 structure fire, 1 vehicle fire and 3  grass fires. 
  • Cleaned and started the fountains at the Hopkins County Veterans’ Memorial. Ordered flowers for downtown. 
  • Assisted with 53 activities for seniors. 
  • Hosted 1 softball and 1 baseball tournament. 
  • Fertilized sports fields. 
  • Repaired 74 potholes. 
  • Conducted 12 building inspections, 6 electrical inspections, 7 plumbing  inspections, one mechanical inspection, issued 30 building permits and 26 trade  permits.

