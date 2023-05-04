Sulphur Springs City Manager Maxwell’s Report To Council

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in March.
We had one liability claim from Frontier in the amount of $4,459.16. The claim was denied by TML, and I expect to be sued. We may discuss this claim in a future executive session.
SPRING CLEANUP – The annual spring cleanup was a success. We offloaded 1,049 vehicles, and we sent 52 roll-offs to the landfill.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The
foundation is under construction. They should
pour concrete soon.
PACIFIC PARK – The Sports Pavilion
foundation is under construction. They will pour
concrete Wednesday.
When the pavilion is complete, we will demolish
the old basketball courts and grade the interior of
the park. Then we will install irrigation and sod.
COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open
down to Patton Street. Water and sewer construction is now complete to Ramsey Street. We are now installing water and sewer from Ramsey to Como. I expect Ramsey Street itself to be completed by the next city council meeting.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN – Following is a preliminary list of streets to be repaved in 2023. It is preliminary because we do not have bids yet, hence no pricing. We
201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 1
will finalize the list once we have bids on May 18, 2023.
|Street
|Between
|Length
|League
|soft spot repairs
Azalea to Cul de Sac
|500
|Woodcrest
|898
|Mulberry
|Woodlawn to RR
|530
|Lemon
|Bill Bradford to Spence
|1199
|Milligan
|Church to Davis
|549
|Rockdale
|Shannon to Hillcrest
|3749
|Robertson
|Davis to Texas
|1199
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League
|4800
|Putman
|Jackson to Carter
|1400
|Texas
|Shannon to Arbala
|1901
|Spence
|Fisher to Davis
|476
|Spence
|Gilmer to Ardis-end
|850
|Spring
|Gilmer to Magnolia
|808
|Peach
|Texas to Brinker
|570
|Craig
|Booker to Main
|2170
21599
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the report of revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Reset school zone timers.
- Repaired AC units at City Hall.
- Installed cameras at Pacific Park.
- Tested tornado sirens… one needs repair.
- Replaced filter media on wastewater treatment plant filters.
- Performed preventative maintenance on the sludge press at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Treated wastewater to a daily average total suspended solids reading of 0.51 mg/L. • Repaired 5 water main ruptures.
- Replaced 58 water meters.
- Hauled 735 tons of sludge to the landfill.
- Unstopped 20 sewer mains.
201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 2
- Repaired 2 sewer mains.
- Flushed 40 dead end water mains.
- Treated 128 million gallons of potable water.
- Responded to 166 animal control calls while achieving a 74% adoption rate. • Made 8 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 32 accidents, wrote 564 citations, made 54 arrests and recorded 47 offenses in the Patrol Division.
- Checked out 2,689 items from the library plus 784 eBooks.
- Responded to 254 fire/rescue calls including 1 structure fire, 1 vehicle fire and 3 grass fires.
- Cleaned and started the fountains at the Hopkins County Veterans’ Memorial. • Ordered flowers for downtown.
- Assisted with 53 activities for seniors.
- Hosted 1 softball and 1 baseball tournament.
- Fertilized sports fields.
- Repaired 74 potholes.
- Conducted 12 building inspections, 6 electrical inspections, 7 plumbing inspections, one mechanical inspection, issued 30 building permits and 26 trade permits.