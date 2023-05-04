Sulphur Springs City Manager Maxwell’s Report To Council

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in March.

We had one liability claim from Frontier in the amount of $4,459.16. The claim was denied by TML, and I expect to be sued. We may discuss this claim in a future executive session.

SPRING CLEANUP – The annual spring cleanup was a success. We offloaded 1,049 vehicles, and we sent 52 roll-offs to the landfill.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The

foundation is under construction. They should

pour concrete soon.

PACIFIC PARK – The Sports Pavilion

foundation is under construction. They will pour

concrete Wednesday.

When the pavilion is complete, we will demolish

the old basketball courts and grade the interior of

the park. Then we will install irrigation and sod.

COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open

down to Patton Street. Water and sewer construction is now complete to Ramsey Street. We are now installing water and sewer from Ramsey to Como. I expect Ramsey Street itself to be completed by the next city council meeting.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN – Following is a preliminary list of streets to be repaved in 2023. It is preliminary because we do not have bids yet, hence no pricing. We

will finalize the list once we have bids on May 18, 2023.

Street Between Length League soft spot repairs Azalea to Cul de Sac 500 Woodcrest 898 Mulberry Woodlawn to RR 530 Lemon Bill Bradford to Spence 1199 Milligan Church to Davis 549 Rockdale Shannon to Hillcrest 3749 Robertson Davis to Texas 1199 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Putman Jackson to Carter 1400 Texas Shannon to Arbala 1901 Spence Fisher to Davis 476 Spence Gilmer to Ardis-end 850 Spring Gilmer to Magnolia 808 Peach Texas to Brinker 570 Craig Booker to Main 2170

21599

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the report of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Reset school zone timers.

Repaired AC units at City Hall.

Installed cameras at Pacific Park.

Tested tornado sirens… one needs repair.

Replaced filter media on wastewater treatment plant filters.

Performed preventative maintenance on the sludge press at the wastewater treatment plant.

Treated wastewater to a daily average total suspended solids reading of 0.51 mg/L. • Repaired 5 water main ruptures.

Replaced 58 water meters.

Hauled 735 tons of sludge to the landfill.

Unstopped 20 sewer mains.

