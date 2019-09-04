Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

SUNSET STREET – The Capital Construction Division is back at work on Sunset Street. We have changed the profile of the lay-down curbs to a gentler transition. This is a grant-funded project through the Community Development Block Grant program.

CONNALLY STREET – The contractor, 5W Contracting, has begun construction on Connally Street. The Capital Construction Division will construct the intersections, while 5W will construct the street segments in between.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – The new aerators are working very well at the wastewater treatment plant. We are seeing fantastic numbers. The contractor, Gracon, has begun refitting the old aerator basins with the new diffused-aeration systems.

CLAIMS – We had two minor workers compensation claims in August, one for minor burns and one for a strained shoulder. We had one liability claim in August; one of our employees backed a dump truck into a parked car.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures but will have a report for the Street Maintenance Fee.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: