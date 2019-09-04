Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

SUNSET STREET – The Capital Construction Division is back at work on Sunset Street. We have changed the profile of the lay-down curbs to a gentler transition. This is a grant-funded project through the Community Development Block Grant program.
CONNALLY STREET – The contractor, 5W Contracting, has begun construction on Connally Street. The Capital Construction Division will construct the intersections, while 5W will construct the street segments in between.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – The new aerators are working very well at the wastewater treatment plant. We are seeing fantastic numbers. The contractor, Gracon, has begun refitting the old aerator basins with the new diffused-aeration systems.
CLAIMS – We had two minor workers compensation claims in August, one for minor burns and one for a strained shoulder. We had one liability claim in August; one of our employees backed a dump truck into a parked car.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures but will have a report for the Street Maintenance Fee.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Made 10 street repairs following utility
- Repaired 27 potholes.
- Repaired 1 pothole caused by a lightning
- Installed speed limit signs and dead-end
- Removed 3 trees from the
- Responded to 176 fire/rescue calls including 3 structure
- Conducted 91 fire inspections and reviewed 91 pre-fire
- Performed preventative maintenance on 76 fire
- Issued 25 weed
- Conducted 31 building inspections, 32 electrical inspections, 22 plumbing inspections, 4 mechanical inspections and issued 22 building
- Installed a new fence at the wastewater treatment
- Achieved a daily average total suspended solids (tss) reading of .53 mg/L at the wastewater treatment plant. The limit is 12 mg/L.
- Responded to 187 animal control
- Achieved a 41% adoption rate at the animal
- Made 8 felony arrests in the special crimes’
- Responded to 2,474 calls for police, worked 42 accidents, made 94 arrests, wrote 597 traffic citations, and recorded 73 offenses in the Patrol
- Hosted a softball World Series (36 teams).
- Replaced the water cannon at the splash pad at Pacific
- Repaired 19 water mains and replaced 14 water
- Unstopped 13 sewer
- Washed 75,000 feet of sewer mains.
- Repaired a brick manhole leading to Cantex lift
- Flushed 36 dead-end water
- Installed a new motor at Cooper Lake pump
- Treated 184 million gallons of potable
- Sold 1,760 gallons of AvGas and 11,833 gallons of JetA
- Checked out 3,401 items from the library plus 520