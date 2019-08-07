Sulphur Springs City Manager Report To The Council

TO: CITY COUNCIL
FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT
PACIFIC PARK DRAINAGE PROJECT – This project is progressing well. This project is finished. The barricades will remain in place until Friday so that the concrete will cure a bit more before we subject it to traffic. Allowing traffic on the concrete before it has had sufficient time to cure would lead to cracking and premature failure. The estimated final cost of the project is $43,000, well under the $85,000 budget.
SUNSET STREET – This project is on hold until we can construct the Connally/League intersection. We are trying to get that intersection open before the school year begins.
CONNALLY STREET – The Capital Construction Division is constructing the Connally/League intersection at one end of the street and the drainage system at the other end of the street.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Today was a milestone day at the wastewater treatment plant. We began testing the new aerators today. Tonight we will fill the aeration basin with treated effluent, and we will begin a 5-day aeration test tomorrow. After that we will begin treating wastewater with the new aerators. This marks a turning point in the project. Almost all of the work remaining is street construction, sidewalks and grass. This has been an $18 million project. We expect to come in a little under budget. We expect to be finished in January.
CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in July.
We had one liability claim from a driver who claimed damages to their vehicle after driving around city equipment in a work zone. TML denied the claim.
2020 STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (S.I.P.) – Staff has prioritized the list of streets to be paved in the 2020 S.I.P. These are all of the streets we will be able to pave with the $5 Street Maintenance fee:
|Project
|Segment
|Length
|History
|Notes
|Asphalt Repair
|Various soft spot repairs
|1000′
|mill&inlay
|Barbara
|Tate to Camp
|649′
|PMS 2004
|mill
|Cedar Springs
|Hollie and Cedar Springs
|3364′
|PMS 2004
|CMH Rd.
|Hwy 67 to I-30
|2535′
|seal coat 1993
|Debord
|Park to Cemetery
|570′
|PMS 2005
|CTS
|Graham
|Gilmer to Oak
|338′
|1995
|CTS
|Harred
|Alabama to College
|470′
|Slurry 1998
|mill
|Lake Shore
|Jill to Lewis
|1362′
|PMS 2003
|mill-gutter
|Linda
|Fisher to Gilmer
|1410′
|PMS 2004
|CTS
|Longino
|Middle to Park
|1452′
|PMS 2007
|CTS
|Lou and Jonas
|2650′
|Slurry 1998
|Middle
|Jackson to Church
|1140′
|PMS 2007
|CTS
|Mockingbird
|Shannon to Posey
|3560′
|HMAC 1998
|mill&inlay
|Myndi
|Helm to dead-end
|898′
|Slurry 1998
|Nicholson
|Locust to Moore
|1072′
|PMS 2005
|mill
|Oak Grove
|Jefferson to End
|702′
|PMS 2004
|mill
|Park Cir.
|Bill Bradford to all
|1563′
|PMS 2006
|CTS
|Plano/Pampa
|Texas to Brinker
|1362′
|PMS 2002
|mill
|Rosemont
|Jefferson to Houston
|1072′
|PMS 2004
|CTS
|Seventh
|RR to Park
|1584′
|PMS 2005
|CTS
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will give a year- to-date report of revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Made 13 street repairs following utility
- Patched 45 potholes.
- Replaced 6 street signs, 2 Wrong Way signs and installed 2 Slow Children Playing signs.
- Burned the brush pile at
- Repaired the belt press at the wastewater treatment
- Repaired the generator at Coleman water
- Repaired Cantex lift
- Treated wastewater effluent to a daily average total suspended solids (TSS) reading of .68 mg/L, less than one-tenth of the maximum
- Repaired 14 water main
- Replaced 18 water
- Unstopped 14 sewer
- Repaired 6 sewer
- Flushed 35 dead-end water
- Drained and washed the Carter Street water tower.
- Treated 161 million gallons of potable
- Responded to 178 fire/rescue calls including 1 vehicle fire and 4 grass
- Performed 25 fire inspections and reviewed 25 pre-fire
- Performed preventative maintenance on 72 fire
- Conducted 34 building inspections, 26 electrical inspections, 16 plumbing inspections, 6 mechanical inspections, and issued 32 building
- Checked out 4,629 items from the
- Sold 2,196 gallons of AvGas and 11,598 gallons of JetA
- Responded to 2,911 calls for police, worked 22 accidents, wrote 605 citations, made 87 arrests and recorded 71
- Responded to 203 animal control calls and achieved an adoption rate of 34%.
- Made 13 felony arrests in the special crimes
- Seized 8.9 pounds of