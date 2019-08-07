Sulphur Springs City Manager Report To The Council

TO: CITY COUNCIL

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

PACIFIC PARK DRAINAGE PROJECT – This project is progressing well. This project is finished. The barricades will remain in place until Friday so that the concrete will cure a bit more before we subject it to traffic. Allowing traffic on the concrete before it has had sufficient time to cure would lead to cracking and premature failure. The estimated final cost of the project is $43,000, well under the $85,000 budget.

SUNSET STREET – This project is on hold until we can construct the Connally/League intersection. We are trying to get that intersection open before the school year begins.

CONNALLY STREET – The Capital Construction Division is constructing the Connally/League intersection at one end of the street and the drainage system at the other end of the street.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Today was a milestone day at the wastewater treatment plant. We began testing the new aerators today. Tonight we will fill the aeration basin with treated effluent, and we will begin a 5-day aeration test tomorrow. After that we will begin treating wastewater with the new aerators. This marks a turning point in the project. Almost all of the work remaining is street construction, sidewalks and grass. This has been an $18 million project. We expect to come in a little under budget. We expect to be finished in January.

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in July.

We had one liability claim from a driver who claimed damages to their vehicle after driving around city equipment in a work zone. TML denied the claim.

2020 STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (S.I.P.) – Staff has prioritized the list of streets to be paved in the 2020 S.I.P. These are all of the streets we will be able to pave with the $5 Street Maintenance fee:

Project Segment Length History Notes Asphalt Repair Various soft spot repairs 1000′ mill&inlay Barbara Tate to Camp 649′ PMS 2004 mill Cedar Springs Hollie and Cedar Springs 3364′ PMS 2004 CMH Rd. Hwy 67 to I-30 2535′ seal coat 1993 Debord Park to Cemetery 570′ PMS 2005 CTS Graham Gilmer to Oak 338′ 1995 CTS Harred Alabama to College 470′ Slurry 1998 mill Lake Shore Jill to Lewis 1362′ PMS 2003 mill-gutter Linda Fisher to Gilmer 1410′ PMS 2004 CTS Longino Middle to Park 1452′ PMS 2007 CTS Lou and Jonas 2650′ Slurry 1998 Middle Jackson to Church 1140′ PMS 2007 CTS Mockingbird Shannon to Posey 3560′ HMAC 1998 mill&inlay Myndi Helm to dead-end 898′ Slurry 1998 Nicholson Locust to Moore 1072′ PMS 2005 mill Oak Grove Jefferson to End 702′ PMS 2004 mill Park Cir. Bill Bradford to all 1563′ PMS 2006 CTS Plano/Pampa Texas to Brinker 1362′ PMS 2002 mill Rosemont Jefferson to Houston 1072′ PMS 2004 CTS Seventh RR to Park 1584′ PMS 2005 CTS

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will give a year- to-date report of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Made 13 street repairs following utility

Patched 45 potholes.

Replaced 6 street signs, 2 Wrong Way signs and installed 2 Slow Children Playing signs.