Sulphur Springs City Manager Report

Report from City Manager Marc Maxwell

CANTEX FORCE MAIN – This project is completed. The Capital Construction division connected the final segment of sewer main to the Cantex Lift Station and began pumping through the new force main Monday night. This was the final capital improvement project in the 2013-2017 C.I.P. It replaces 2,400 linear feet of aging sewer force main and 2,900 feet of gravity main. The sewer main did pass through the middle of the hospital complex. The new route passes around the hospital complex. One-third of the city’s sewage passes through this line.

CROSSTOWN TRAIL – Now that the Cantex project is completed we will return to the Crosstown Trail project. We are still waiting for delivery of the flashing lights for the Main Street crossing, and we expect delivery on Wednesday. When finished, this grant-funded project will connect Buford Park to Coleman Park and the high school/civic center complex. It will also replace the sidewalk on the north side of Connally Street.

SUNSET STREET – We will open bids for materials for this project on October 24th. Expect to approve the low bids at the November 6th council meeting. This project was delayed 30 days to give bidders more time to review and comply with the extensive certifications mandated by the grant. The project will include new water mains, new sewer mains and a new concrete street from Connally to Houston. The $275,000 CDBG grant is matched with $132,000 of city funding. We have submitted construction drawings for approval. Work will begin in the fall.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Phase 2 is well under way. The contractor has begun the construction of the aeration basins; in fact, the first concrete was poured today.

CLAIMS – We had four workers compensation claims in September. All were for police officers. Three were exposed to blood and were treated as a precautionary measure. Another officer was exposed to methamphetamine smoke during arrest. He was treated and released.

We received 3 liability claims in September. Two were sewer overflows and those claims were submitted to TML. The other claim was from a driver who was rear-ended by one of our patrol cars. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle claimed to be injured.

The City submitted 3 claims to the TML Risk Pool in September. One was for the aforementioned accident. Another was for yet another police accident (single car). The third was for damages to a light post and seat wall on Celebration Plaza caused by a vehicle accident/domestic dispute.

We were also served a lawsuit for an accident that occurred in 2016.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures since the month just closed on Sunday.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: