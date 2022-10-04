Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report to City Council

We had 2 minor workers compensation claims in September. We did not have any liability claims. We did file one small property claim for theft and vandalism at our warehouse on Middle Street.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

We have been awarded a $2.4 mil

grant from the Texas Department

of Housing and Community

Affairs (TDHCA). This does not

mean that we can get started on the

project yet. We must first sign a

contract with the TDHCA. Before

TDHCA provides a contract for

our signature they must finish their

environmental clearance process

which involves 2 different comment periods. Last month I reported that the second comment period would conclude September 28th. It was delayed 9 days. The second comment period is ongoing, and it will conclude this Friday, October 7th. We should have a contract to sign by October 14th, and we expect to go out to bid by October 21st.

It is important to note that if we spend any money on the senior citizen center before the contract is signed, that money will NOT be reimbursed by the grant.

PACIFIC PARK – XLNT Construction has ordered the steel frame for the pavilion. The lead time is 4 months. I don’t expect to see any more activity at Pacific Park until February. At that time XLNT will construct the building in about 90 days.

When the pavilion is complete, we will demolish the old basketball courts and grade the interior of the park. Then we will install irrigation and sod.

COLLEGE STREET – This project is slowly progressing eastward. This contractor is very slow.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present a report on revenues and expenditures this month. At the November meeting Lesa will present the year-end report of revenues and expenditures.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and Asphalt has resumed paving the streets on our SIP list. The following streets remain to be repaved: Como, Drexel, Fisher, Ardis and Bonner. The various repairs to Commercial Services Drive will be performed in-house.

2022 SIP Street Between Length Jackson Middle to College 2480 Kasie Tate to Camp 681 Lee Davis to League 3099 Fore Main to Connally 1070 Forrest Ln Bell to Barbara 1119 Garrison Main to Connally 940 Glover Davis to Church 348 Houston Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023) 4800 Commercial Serv. various repair 442 Como College to RR 3317 Dabbs Gilmer to Davis 401 Drexel Broadway to Mockingbird 1441 Fisher Spence to Lee 1500 Ardis Spence to Beckham 1880 Azalea Hillcrest to Main 3648 Bonner Church to Davis 539 Brinker Beasley to dead-end 2629 California Church to Seventh 1520 Charles College to Lakeshore 998 Lee (2021) Davis to Broadway 1901 League (2021) Bellview to Pampa 3131 Total Linear Feet

Total Miles 7.18 Total Cost $ 2,012,318.00 Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate $ 1,072,668.00 Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus Budgeted Revenue) $ 1,049,101.81 Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Conducted 41 building inspections, 28 electrical inspections, 12 plumbing inspections, 1 mechanical inspection and issued 29 building permits. • Performed survey work and utility locates on Holiday Drive and Alabama streets ahead of Capital Improvement Plan projects.

Repaired 28 potholes.

Repaired a sink hole in Como Street.

Cleaned storm drain inlets.

Removed a fallen tree from the street.

Hauled Street Sweeper spoils to the landfill.

Replaced 220 feet of curb and gutter on Carter Street.

Replaced sewer and water lines on College at Ramsay.

Began installing storm drainage between College and Jefferson. (Alas, the drainage problem on College will be fixed!)

Responded to 239 animal control calls while achieving an 89% adoption rate. • Made 7 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.

Responded to 37 accidents, issued 601 citations, recorded 33 offenses, and made 46 arrests in the patrol division.

Completed 5,100 linear feet of sidewalk crack sealing downtown. • Power washed the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial waterfall. • Cleaned the water’s edge around Upper Coleman Lake.

Checked out 3,375 items from the library plus 717 eBooks.

Sold 3,139 gallons of AvGas and 11,146 gallons of JetA fuel.

Accommodated 821 takeoffs or landings.

Added lights to Hopkins County Veterans Memorial.

Repaired the a/c at the animal shelter.

