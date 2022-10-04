Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report to City Council

 We had 2 minor workers compensation claims in September. We did not have  any liability claims. We did file one small property claim for theft and vandalism at our  warehouse on Middle Street. 

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER 

We have been awarded a $2.4 mil 

grant from the Texas Department  

of Housing and Community  

Affairs (TDHCA). This does not  

mean that we can get started on the  

project yet. We must first sign a  

contract with the TDHCA. Before  

TDHCA provides a contract for  

our signature they must finish their  

environmental clearance process  

which involves 2 different comment periods. Last month I reported that the second  comment period would conclude September 28th. It was delayed 9 days. The second  comment period is ongoing, and it will conclude this Friday, October 7th. We should  have a contract to sign by October 14th, and we expect to go out to bid by October 21st

It is important to note that if we spend any money on the senior citizen center before the  contract is signed, that money will NOT be reimbursed by the grant.

PACIFIC PARK – XLNT Construction has ordered the steel frame for the pavilion. The  lead time is 4 months. I don’t expect to see any more activity at Pacific Park until February.  At that time XLNT will construct the building in about 90 days.  

When the pavilion is complete, we will demolish the old basketball courts and grade the  interior of the park. Then we will install irrigation and sod. 

COLLEGE STREET – This project is slowly progressing eastward. This contractor is  very slow. 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will not present a  report on revenues and expenditures this month. At the November meeting Lesa will  present the year-end report of revenues and expenditures. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and Asphalt has resumed  paving the streets on our SIP list. The following streets remain to be repaved: Como,  Drexel, Fisher, Ardis and Bonner. The various repairs to Commercial Services Drive will  be performed in-house.

2022 SIP
Street  Between  Length 
Jackson  Middle to College  2480
Kasie  Tate to Camp  681
Lee  Davis to League  3099
Fore  Main to Connally  1070
Forrest Ln  Bell to Barbara  1119
Garrison  Main to Connally  940
Glover  Davis to Church  348
Houston  Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023)  4800
Commercial Serv.  various repair  442
Como  College to RR  3317
Dabbs  Gilmer to Davis  401
Drexel  Broadway to Mockingbird  1441
Fisher  Spence to Lee  1500
Ardis  Spence to Beckham  1880
Azalea  Hillcrest to Main  3648
Bonner  Church to Davis  539
Brinker  Beasley to dead-end  2629
California  Church to Seventh  1520
Charles  College to Lakeshore  998
Lee (2021)  Davis to Broadway  1901
League (2021)  Bellview to Pampa  3131
Total Linear Feet

 

Total Miles  7.18
Total Cost  $ 2,012,318.00
Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate  $ 1,072,668.00
Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus  Budgeted Revenue)  $ 1,049,101.81
Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a  transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Conducted 41 building inspections, 28 electrical inspections, 12 plumbing  inspections, 1 mechanical inspection and issued 29 building permits. Performed survey work and utility locates on Holiday Drive and Alabama streets  ahead of Capital Improvement Plan projects. 
  • Repaired 28 potholes. 
  • Repaired a sink hole in Como Street. 
  • Cleaned storm drain inlets.  
  • Removed a fallen tree from the street. 
  • Hauled Street Sweeper spoils to the landfill. 
  • Replaced 220 feet of curb and gutter on Carter Street. 
  • Replaced sewer and water lines on College at Ramsay. 
  • Began installing storm drainage between College and Jefferson. (Alas, the  drainage problem on College will be fixed!) 
  • Responded to 239 animal control calls while achieving an 89% adoption rate. Made 7 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 37 accidents, issued 601 citations, recorded 33 offenses, and made  46 arrests in the patrol division. 
  • Completed 5,100 linear feet of sidewalk crack sealing downtown. Power washed the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial waterfall. Cleaned the water’s edge around Upper Coleman Lake. 
  • Checked out 3,375 items from the library plus 717 eBooks. 
  • Sold 3,139 gallons of AvGas and 11,146 gallons of JetA fuel. 
  • Accommodated 821 takeoffs or landings. 
  • Added lights to Hopkins County Veterans Memorial. 
  • Repaired the a/c at the animal shelter.

  • Treated wastewater to a daily average total suspended solids (tss) reading of .21  mg/L. our limit this time of year is 12 mg/L. 
  • Repaired 19 water main ruptures. 
  • Replaced 19 water meters. 
  • Unstopped 25 sewer mains. 
  • Treated 165 million gallons of potable water. 
  • Responded to 225 fire/rescue calls including 1 structure fire, 1 vehicle fire, and 2  grass fires. 
  • Performed 25 fire inspections. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance and testing on 78 fire hydrants.

