Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To City Council

MEMORANDUM
MEMORANDUM
June 04, 2024
TO: CITY COUNCIL
FROM: CITY MANAGER MARC MAXWELL
SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT
CLAIMS – We had no workers’ compensation or liability claims in May.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – We have made a significant step forward by applying for a substantial $250,000 grant from the General Land Office (GLO) to support the plan. This application required an amendment to our Financial Management Policy, which was successfully approved at the last meeting. We are eagerly anticipating a response from the GLO.
COLLEGE STREET – The street is constructed, but the contractor still needs a few weeks to finish sidewalks and landscaping repairs. We still have road-closed signs at both ends, although you can get through carefully.
HOLIDAY DRIVE—Crews have completed the water and sewer lines. The Capital Construction Division has installed about one-third of the underground drainage. The recent rains are significantly hampering this project, which is a complete reconstruction project like College Street. After Holiday Drive, we will need to start installing water and sewer at Thermo.
WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – We are making steady progress on this important project. All of the filters, with the exception of filter #6, have been successfully rehabilitated. This substantial $3.2 million project is being funded by The American Rescue Plan Act (covid money).
STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – The following is the list of streets crews will repaved
201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 1
in the 2024 Street Improvement Program.
|Street
|Between
|Length
|League
|Asphalt Repairs
|1000
|League
|Connally to KCS Rail
|1200
|W.A.
|MLK to end
|2223
|Cranford
|Robertson to Beasley
|1287
|S. Moore
|Bellview to Tate
|449
|Oak
|Gilmer to College
|3446
|Pollard
|Mulberry to end
|211
|N. Davis
|Glover to Airport
|1728
|Kirtley
|Bellview to Nicholson
|412
|Ninth
|Woodlawn to VanSickle
|845
|Carter
|Bill Bradford to Whitworth
|2000
|Henderson
|Craig to League
|449
|Melony
|Azalea to end
|1215
|Jennings
|Jefferson to College
|929
|Beckworth
|Whitworth to Beckham
|690
|Sharon
|W. Industrial to W. Pampa
|803
|Spence
|Lemon to Carter
|639
|Weaver
|Jackson to Teer
|2877
|Shook
|Weaver to Jefferson
|536
|Jacobs
|Houston to Bonner
|848
|23787
-
- Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Reset times on school zone lights.
- Continued upgrading lighting at City Hall and the Municipal Library to LED.
- Tested emergency sirens.
- We repaired the water fountain at City Hall
- Performed preventative maintenance on various items at the wastewater treatment plant and water treatment plant
- Treated effluent to a daily average total suspended solids reading of 0.48 mg/L
• Repaired two water main ruptures.
- We hauled 394 tons of sludge to the landfill.
- We replaced 13 water meters.
- Unstopped 14 sewer mains.
- We washed 83,000 feet of sewer mains.
- We flushed 37 dead-end water mains.
- We operated Cooper Lake pumps and generated power for a few days.
- We sold 3,466 gallons of AvGas and 6,600 gallons of JetA fuel.
- We accommodated 1,569 operations at the airport.
- We accommodated 16 jet aircraft for the annual CJAA training event.
- We trimmed downtown trees.
- We planted seasonal flowers downtown.
- Power washed the pavilion at Buford Park.
- We made several repairs to Kids Kingdom.
- We checked out 4,158 items from the library, plus 1,063 eBooks.
- We conducted 78 building inspections, 19 electrical inspections, 12 plumbing inspections, and four mechanical inspections and issued 32 building permits and 42 trade permits.
- We repaired 374 potholes.
- We made 11 extensive street repairs following utility repairs.
- We demolished and removed three dilapidated structures.
- We replaced 7 street signs and one stop sign.
- Responded to 184 animal control calls while achieving an adoption rate of 70%.
- We made nine felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 37 accidents, issued 488 citations, recorded 60 offences, and made 60 arrests in the Patrol Division.
- We responded to 253 fire/rescue calls, including one structure and two vehicle fires.
- We conducted 15 fire inspections.
- We performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants.
- Elsewhere around the city, employees: