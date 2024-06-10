Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To City Council

MEMORANDUM

June 04, 2024

TO: CITY COUNCIL

FROM: CITY MANAGER MARC MAXWELL

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

CLAIMS – We had no workers’ compensation or liability claims in May.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – We have made a significant step forward by applying for a substantial $250,000 grant from the General Land Office (GLO) to support the plan. This application required an amendment to our Financial Management Policy, which was successfully approved at the last meeting. We are eagerly anticipating a response from the GLO.

COLLEGE STREET – The street is constructed, but the contractor still needs a few weeks to finish sidewalks and landscaping repairs. We still have road-closed signs at both ends, although you can get through carefully.

HOLIDAY DRIVE—Crews have completed the water and sewer lines. The Capital Construction Division has installed about one-third of the underground drainage. The recent rains are significantly hampering this project, which is a complete reconstruction project like College Street. After Holiday Drive, we will need to start installing water and sewer at Thermo.

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – We are making steady progress on this important project. All of the filters, with the exception of filter #6, have been successfully rehabilitated. This substantial $3.2 million project is being funded by The American Rescue Plan Act (covid money).

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – The following is the list of streets crews will repaved

in the 2024 Street Improvement Program.

Street Between Length League Asphalt Repairs 1000 League Connally to KCS Rail 1200 W.A. MLK to end 2223 Cranford Robertson to Beasley 1287 S. Moore Bellview to Tate 449 Oak Gilmer to College 3446 Pollard Mulberry to end 211 N. Davis Glover to Airport 1728 Kirtley Bellview to Nicholson 412 Ninth Woodlawn to VanSickle 845 Carter Bill Bradford to Whitworth 2000 Henderson Craig to League 449 Melony Azalea to end 1215 Jennings Jefferson to College 929 Beckworth Whitworth to Beckham 690 Sharon W. Industrial to W. Pampa 803 Spence Lemon to Carter 639 Weaver Jackson to Teer 2877 Shook Weaver to Jefferson 536 Jacobs Houston to Bonner 848 23787