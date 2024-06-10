ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To City Council

MEMORANDUM 

MEMORANDUM 

June 04, 2024 

TO: CITY COUNCIL 

FROM: CITY MANAGER MARC MAXWELL 

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

CLAIMS – We had no workers’ compensation or liability claims in May. 

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – We have made a significant step forward by applying for a substantial $250,000 grant from the General Land Office (GLO) to support the plan. This application required an amendment to our  Financial Management Policy, which was successfully approved at the last meeting. We are  eagerly anticipating a response from the GLO. 

COLLEGE STREET – The street is constructed, but the contractor still needs a few weeks to finish sidewalks and landscaping repairs. We still have road-closed signs at both ends, although you can get through carefully.

HOLIDAY DRIVE—Crews have completed the water and sewer lines. The Capital Construction Division has installed about one-third of the underground drainage. The recent rains are significantly hampering this project, which is a complete reconstruction project like College Street. After Holiday Drive, we will need to start installing water and sewer at Thermo. 

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – We are making steady progress on this important project. All of the filters, with the exception of filter #6, have been successfully rehabilitated. This substantial $3.2 million project is being funded by The American Rescue Plan Act (covid money). 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – The following is the list of streets crews will repaved

in the 2024 Street Improvement Program.  

Street  Between  Length
League  Asphalt Repairs  1000
League  Connally to KCS Rail  1200
W.A.  MLK to end  2223
Cranford  Robertson to Beasley  1287
S. Moore  Bellview to Tate  449
Oak  Gilmer to College  3446
Pollard  Mulberry to end  211
N. Davis  Glover to Airport  1728
Kirtley  Bellview to Nicholson  412
Ninth  Woodlawn to VanSickle  845
Carter  Bill Bradford to Whitworth  2000
Henderson  Craig to League  449
Melony  Azalea to end  1215
Jennings  Jefferson to College  929
Beckworth  Whitworth to Beckham  690
Sharon  W. Industrial to W. Pampa  803
Spence  Lemon to Carter  639
Weaver  Jackson to Teer  2877
Shook  Weaver to Jefferson  536
Jacobs  Houston to Bonner  848
23787
    • Elsewhere around the city, employees: 
      • Reset times on school zone lights. 
      • Continued upgrading lighting at City Hall and the Municipal Library to LED.
      • Tested emergency sirens. 
      • We repaired the water fountain at City Hall
      • Performed preventative maintenance on various items at the wastewater treatment plant and water treatment plant
      • Treated effluent to a daily average total suspended solids reading of 0.48 mg/L

            • Repaired two water main ruptures. 

      • We hauled 394 tons of sludge to the landfill.
      • We replaced 13 water meters. 
      • Unstopped 14 sewer mains. 
      • We washed 83,000 feet of sewer mains. 
      • We flushed 37 dead-end water mains. 
      • We operated Cooper Lake pumps and generated power for a few days.
      • We sold 3,466 gallons of AvGas and 6,600 gallons of JetA fuel. 
      • We accommodated 1,569 operations at the airport. 
      • We accommodated 16 jet aircraft for the annual CJAA training event. 
      • We trimmed downtown trees. 
      • We planted seasonal flowers downtown. 
      • Power washed the pavilion at Buford Park. 
      • We made several repairs to Kids Kingdom. 
      • We checked out 4,158 items from the library, plus 1,063 eBooks. 
      • We conducted 78 building inspections, 19 electrical inspections, 12 plumbing inspections, and four mechanical inspections and issued 32 building permits and 42 trade permits. 
      • We repaired 374 potholes. 
      • We made 11 extensive street repairs following utility repairs. 
      • We demolished and removed three dilapidated structures. 
      • We replaced 7 street signs and one stop sign. 
      • Responded to 184 animal control calls while achieving an adoption rate of 70%.
      • We made nine felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
      • Responded to 37 accidents, issued 488 citations, recorded 60 offences, and made 60 arrests in the Patrol Division. 
      • We responded to 253 fire/rescue calls, including one structure and two vehicle fires.
      • We conducted 15 fire inspections. 
      • We performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants.

