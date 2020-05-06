Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To City Council May 2020

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL
SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT
COVID-19 RESPONSE –
- Most City Offices have Police Department, Fire Department, Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant remain closed.
- Police and Fire have instituted new procedures for dealing with persons suspected of COVID-19.
- Police and Fire have their temperature taken when arriving at
- Meetings are conducted virtually when
- Department Heads, the City Manager and the Mayor meet each week (virtually) to coordinate our
- Mayor, City Manager, Police Chief and Fire Chief attend EOC briefings twice per
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – We just can’t quite finish this project. We have one item remaining on the contractor’s punch list, to replace a faulty flow meter. Once that is done, we will send the final check to the contractor for $397,000. All other issues have been resolved, and the plant is operating beautifully.
GRAYS BUILDING – Specifications are being written for the new Grays building. I expect to advertise for bids in 30 days. In the meantime we will build up the pad for the building.
BELLVIEW STREET – The water main was completed this month. Next up will be cement stabilization of the subgrade and asphalt pavement. Unfortunately, street work can’t begin until Atmos replaces their line. I expect Atmos won’t be finished for 90 days.
MCCANN STREET – HOLIDAY DRIVE – These streets are up next on our list of capital improvement projects. We have begun doing some investigative work onsite, but we are discussing the possibility of delaying the project until we have a better understanding of the financial impact of the pandemic. We may be scheduling this topic at a future City Council meeting.
CONNALLY STREET – Construction has begun on the sidewalk on the south side of Connally Street.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – The Capital Construction Division replaced various curb segments for the streets that will be repaved in this year’s Street Improvement Program, (S.I.P.). The S.I.P. is funded by a combination of General Fund revenues and the Street Maintenance Fee on the water bill. I expect the contractor, Texana Land and Asphalt to begin this week. The following streets will be repaved this year:
|Street
|Between
|Length
|Asphalt Repair
|Various soft spot repairs
|1000
|Barbara
|Tate to Camp
|649
|Cedar Springs
|Hollie and Cedar Spring
|3364
|CMH Rd.
|Hwy 67 to I-30
|2535
|Debord
|Park to Cemetery
|570
|Graham
|Gilmer to Oak
|338
|Harred
|Alabama to College
|470
|Lake Shore
|Jill to Lewis
|1362
|Linda
|Fisher to Gilmer
|1410
|Longino
|Middle to Park
|1452
|Lou and Jonas
|2650
|Middle
|Jackson to Church
|1140
|Mockingbird
|Shannon to Posey
|3560
|Myndi
|Helm to dead-end
|898
|Nicholson
|Locust to Moore
|1072
|Oak Grove
|Jefferson to End
|702
|Park Cir.
|Bill Bradford to all
|1563
|Plano/Pampa
|Texas to Brinker
|1362
|Rosemont
|Jefferson to Houston
|1072
|Seventh
|RR to Park
|1584
CLAIMS – We had 1 minor worker’s compensation claim in April and zero liability claims. The injury did not require treatment.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will give a year- to-date report of revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Conducted 23 building inspections, 25 electrical inspections, 18 plumbing inspections, 8 mechanical inspections and issued 15 building
- Made 6 major street repairs following utility
- Patched 97 potholes.
- Replaced siding on front on the animal shelter and painted
- Demolished 1317 West
- Poured concrete footing under fence at the animal
- Replaced valley gutters and intersection at both ends of Linda
- Replaced various sections of curb and gutter on
- Removed 4 large trees from the site of the new Senior Citizens
- Made preparations to burn a large brush pile at Coleman Park.
- Planted seasonal flowers at City facilities and on Celebration
- Trimmed trees
- Prepared fountain for summer
- Responded to 153 fire/rescue
- Responded to 1 structure fire, 3 car fires and 13 grass
- Did not perform any fire inspections due to
- Did not maintain any fire
- Checked out 1,414 items from the library (curbside service) plus 904
- Responded to 168 animal control
- Achieved a 77% adoption rate at the animal
- Made 8 arrests by the Special Crimes
- Responded to 1702 calls for law
- Responded to 25 accidents, wrote 142 citations, recorded 69 offences and made 36 arrests.
- Repaired Hopkins County Veterans Memorial fountain.
- Installed sneeze guards at city
- Prepared Celebration Plaza for the summer
- Treated wastewater to a daily Average total suspended solids reading of .61 mg/L.
- Repaired 3 water
- Replaced 9 water
- Unstopped 10 sewer
- Repaired 3 sewer
- Flushed 36 dead end water
- Treated 127 million gallons of potable
- Sold 1,202 gallons of AvGas and 2,115 gallons of JetA