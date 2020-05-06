Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To City Council May 2020

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

COVID-19 RESPONSE –

Most City Offices have Police Department, Fire Department, Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant remain closed.

Police and Fire have instituted new procedures for dealing with persons suspected of COVID-19.

Police and Fire have their temperature taken when arriving at

Meetings are conducted virtually when

Department Heads, the City Manager and the Mayor meet each week (virtually) to coordinate our

Mayor, City Manager, Police Chief and Fire Chief attend EOC briefings twice per

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – We just can’t quite finish this project. We have one item remaining on the contractor’s punch list, to replace a faulty flow meter. Once that is done, we will send the final check to the contractor for $397,000. All other issues have been resolved, and the plant is operating beautifully.

GRAYS BUILDING – Specifications are being written for the new Grays building. I expect to advertise for bids in 30 days. In the meantime we will build up the pad for the building.

BELLVIEW STREET – The water main was completed this month. Next up will be cement stabilization of the subgrade and asphalt pavement. Unfortunately, street work can’t begin until Atmos replaces their line. I expect Atmos won’t be finished for 90 days.

MCCANN STREET – HOLIDAY DRIVE – These streets are up next on our list of capital improvement projects. We have begun doing some investigative work onsite, but we are discussing the possibility of delaying the project until we have a better understanding of the financial impact of the pandemic. We may be scheduling this topic at a future City Council meeting.

CONNALLY STREET – Construction has begun on the sidewalk on the south side of Connally Street.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – The Capital Construction Division replaced various curb segments for the streets that will be repaved in this year’s Street Improvement Program, (S.I.P.). The S.I.P. is funded by a combination of General Fund revenues and the Street Maintenance Fee on the water bill. I expect the contractor, Texana Land and Asphalt to begin this week. The following streets will be repaved this year:

Street Between Length Asphalt Repair Various soft spot repairs 1000 Barbara Tate to Camp 649 Cedar Springs Hollie and Cedar Spring 3364 CMH Rd. Hwy 67 to I-30 2535 Debord Park to Cemetery 570 Graham Gilmer to Oak 338 Harred Alabama to College 470 Lake Shore Jill to Lewis 1362 Linda Fisher to Gilmer 1410 Longino Middle to Park 1452 Lou and Jonas 2650 Middle Jackson to Church 1140 Mockingbird Shannon to Posey 3560 Myndi Helm to dead-end 898 Nicholson Locust to Moore 1072 Oak Grove Jefferson to End 702 Park Cir. Bill Bradford to all 1563 Plano/Pampa Texas to Brinker 1362 Rosemont Jefferson to Houston 1072 Seventh RR to Park 1584

CLAIMS – We had 1 minor worker’s compensation claim in April and zero liability claims. The injury did not require treatment.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will give a year- to-date report of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Conducted 23 building inspections, 25 electrical inspections, 18 plumbing inspections, 8 mechanical inspections and issued 15 building

Made 6 major street repairs following utility

Patched 97 potholes.

Replaced siding on front on the animal shelter and painted

Demolished 1317 West

Poured concrete footing under fence at the animal

Replaced valley gutters and intersection at both ends of Linda

Replaced various sections of curb and gutter on

Removed 4 large trees from the site of the new Senior Citizens

Made preparations to burn a large brush pile at Coleman Park.

Planted seasonal flowers at City facilities and on Celebration

Trimmed trees

Prepared fountain for summer

Responded to 153 fire/rescue

Responded to 1 structure fire, 3 car fires and 13 grass

Did not perform any fire inspections due to

Did not maintain any fire

Checked out 1,414 items from the library (curbside service) plus 904

Responded to 168 animal control

Achieved a 77% adoption rate at the animal

Made 8 arrests by the Special Crimes

Responded to 1702 calls for law

Responded to 25 accidents, wrote 142 citations, recorded 69 offences and made 36 arrests.

Repaired Hopkins County Veterans Memorial fountain.

Installed sneeze guards at city

Prepared Celebration Plaza for the summer

Treated wastewater to a daily Average total suspended solids reading of .61 mg/L.