Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To Council

TO: CITY COUNCIL

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

CLAIMS – We had one minor workers compensation claim in May. We did not have any liability claims in May.

SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I expect to sign this month. After that we can go out for bids on the building.

PACIFIC PARK – The splash pad is nearly complete. We have hired a contractor to install a special surface on the concrete.

The Capital Construction Division in installing a concrete walking path around the park. The basketball pavilion is later on the agenda to let the contract for construction.

COLLEGE STREET – Highway 19 Construction (the contractor) has begun work on the concrete road. He’s off to a rough start. We’ve had to refocus him on the contract specifications. I think he is on the same page with us now.

ONCOR RATE INCREASE – Oncor has filed their rate case. There is a related action item later on the agenda.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present a report of year-to-date revenues and expenditures.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land has begun their work on the Street Improvement Program. The following streets will be paved:

201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 1

2022 SIP Street Between Length Jackson Middle to College 2480 Kasie Tate to Camp 681 Lee Davis to League 3099 Fore Main to Connally 1070 Forrest Ln Bell to Barbara 1119 Garrison Main to Connally 940 Glover Davis to Church 348 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Commercial Serv. various repair 442 Como College to RR 3317 Dabbs Gilmer to Davis 401 Drexel Broadway to Mockingbird 1441 Fisher Spence to Lee 1500 Ardis Spence to Beckham 1880 Azalea Hillcrest to Main 3648 Bonner Church to Davis 539 Brinker Beasley to dead-end 2629 California Church to Seventh 1520 Charles College to Lakeshore 998 Lee (2021) Davis to Broadway 1901 League (2021) Bellview to Pampa 3131 Total Linear Feet 37,884 Total Miles 7.18 Total Cost $ 2,012,318.00 Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate $ 1,072,668.00 Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus Budgeted Revenue) $ 1,049,101.81 Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Checked out 2,981 items from the library plus 660 eBooks.

Responded to 206 fire/rescue calls including 4 structure fires and 1 vehicle fire. • Removed 2 fallen trees from city streets.

Patched 355 potholes.

Made significant street repairs following 14 water/sewer repairs and 1 Atmos repair.

201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 2

Poured concrete paths at Pacific Park.

Poured concrete parking area for food truck at Pacific Park.

Installed benches and Picnic tables at Pacific Park.

Responded to 204 calls for animal control.

Achieved a 66% adoption rate at the animal shelter.

Made 2 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.

Responded to 35 accidents, wrote 577 citations, recorded 45 offences, made 19 arrests and responded to 2,330 calls in the Patrol Division.

Sold 2.617 gallons of AvGas and 15,700 gallons of JetA fuel. • Installed electrical conduit for light poles at Pacific Park.

Performed preventative maintenance on several air conditioning units throughout the city.

Underwent an annual inspection at the wastewater treatment plant – passed with flying colors.

Treated effluent to a daily average total suspended solids count of .13 mg/L. • Performed preventative maintenance on several items throughout the wastewater treatment plant.

Repaired 9 water main ruptures.

Replaced 10 water meters.

Unstopped 28 sewer mains.

Repaired 3 sewer mains.

Conducted 61 building inspections, 20 electrical inspections, 18 plumbing inspections, 5 mechanical inspections and issued 31 building permits.

201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 3