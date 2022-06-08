Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To Council

TO: CITY COUNCIL
FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL
SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT
CLAIMS – We had one minor workers compensation claim in May. We did not have any liability claims in May.
SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I expect to sign this month. After that we can go out for bids on the building.
PACIFIC PARK – The splash pad is nearly complete. We have hired a contractor to install a special surface on the concrete.
The Capital Construction Division in installing a concrete walking path around the park. The basketball pavilion is later on the agenda to let the contract for construction.
COLLEGE STREET – Highway 19 Construction (the contractor) has begun work on the concrete road. He’s off to a rough start. We’ve had to refocus him on the contract specifications. I think he is on the same page with us now.
ONCOR RATE INCREASE – Oncor has filed their rate case. There is a related action item later on the agenda.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present a report of year-to-date revenues and expenditures.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land has begun their work on the Street Improvement Program. The following streets will be paved:
201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 1
|2022 SIP
|Street
|Between
|Length
|Jackson
|Middle to College
|2480
|Kasie
|Tate to Camp
|681
|Lee
|Davis to League
|3099
|Fore
|Main to Connally
|1070
|Forrest Ln
|Bell to Barbara
|1119
|Garrison
|Main to Connally
|940
|Glover
|Davis to Church
|348
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League
|4800
|Commercial Serv.
|various repair
|442
|Como
|College to RR
|3317
|Dabbs
|Gilmer to Davis
|401
|Drexel
|Broadway to Mockingbird
|1441
|Fisher
|Spence to Lee
|1500
|Ardis
|Spence to Beckham
|1880
|Azalea
|Hillcrest to Main
|3648
|Bonner
|Church to Davis
|539
|Brinker
|Beasley to dead-end
|2629
|California
|Church to Seventh
|1520
|Charles
|College to Lakeshore
|998
|Lee (2021)
|Davis to Broadway
|1901
|League (2021)
|Bellview to Pampa
|3131
|Total Linear Feet
|37,884
|Total Miles
|7.18
|Total Cost
|$ 2,012,318.00
|Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate
|$ 1,072,668.00
|Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus Budgeted Revenue)
|$ 1,049,101.81
|Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Checked out 2,981 items from the library plus 660 eBooks.
- Responded to 206 fire/rescue calls including 4 structure fires and 1 vehicle fire. • Removed 2 fallen trees from city streets.
- Patched 355 potholes.
- Made significant street repairs following 14 water/sewer repairs and 1 Atmos repair.
201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 2
- Poured concrete paths at Pacific Park.
- Poured concrete parking area for food truck at Pacific Park.
- Installed benches and Picnic tables at Pacific Park.
- Responded to 204 calls for animal control.
- Achieved a 66% adoption rate at the animal shelter.
- Made 2 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 35 accidents, wrote 577 citations, recorded 45 offences, made 19 arrests and responded to 2,330 calls in the Patrol Division.
- Sold 2.617 gallons of AvGas and 15,700 gallons of JetA fuel. • Installed electrical conduit for light poles at Pacific Park.
- Performed preventative maintenance on several air conditioning units throughout the city.
- Underwent an annual inspection at the wastewater treatment plant – passed with flying colors.
- Treated effluent to a daily average total suspended solids count of .13 mg/L. • Performed preventative maintenance on several items throughout the wastewater treatment plant.
- Repaired 9 water main ruptures.
- Replaced 10 water meters.
- Unstopped 28 sewer mains.
- Repaired 3 sewer mains.
- Conducted 61 building inspections, 20 electrical inspections, 18 plumbing inspections, 5 mechanical inspections and issued 31 building permits.
201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 3