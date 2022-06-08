Diamond C
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To Council

 

TO: CITY COUNCIL 

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL 

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT 

CLAIMS – We had one minor workers compensation claim in May. We did not have  any liability claims in May. 

SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing  and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I expect to sign this  month. After that we can go out for bids on the building. 

PACIFIC PARK – The splash pad is nearly complete. We have hired a contractor to  install a special surface on the concrete. 

The Capital Construction Division in installing a concrete walking path around the park. The basketball pavilion is later on the agenda to let the contract for construction. 

COLLEGE STREET – Highway 19 Construction (the contractor) has begun work on  the concrete road. He’s off to a rough start. We’ve had to refocus him on the contract  specifications. I think he is on the same page with us now. 

ONCOR RATE INCREASE – Oncor has filed their rate case. There is a related action  item later on the agenda. 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present a  report of year-to-date revenues and expenditures. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land has begun their work on the  Street Improvement Program. The following streets will be paved:

201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org Page 1 

2022 SIP
Street  Between  Length 
Jackson  Middle to College  2480
Kasie  Tate to Camp  681
Lee  Davis to League  3099
Fore  Main to Connally  1070
Forrest Ln  Bell to Barbara  1119
Garrison  Main to Connally  940
Glover  Davis to Church  348
Houston  Hillcrest to League  4800
Commercial Serv.  various repair  442
Como  College to RR  3317
Dabbs  Gilmer to Davis  401
Drexel  Broadway to Mockingbird  1441
Fisher  Spence to Lee  1500
Ardis  Spence to Beckham  1880
Azalea  Hillcrest to Main  3648
Bonner  Church to Davis  539
Brinker  Beasley to dead-end  2629
California  Church to Seventh  1520
Charles  College to Lakeshore  998
Lee (2021)  Davis to Broadway  1901
League (2021)  Bellview to Pampa  3131
Total Linear Feet 37,884 
Total Miles  7.18
Total Cost  $ 2,012,318.00 
Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate  $ 1,072,668.00 
Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus  Budgeted Revenue)  $ 1,049,101.81 
Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a  transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Checked out 2,981 items from the library plus 660 eBooks. 
  • Responded to 206 fire/rescue calls including 4 structure fires and 1 vehicle fire. Removed 2 fallen trees from city streets. 
  • Patched 355 potholes. 
  • Made significant street repairs following 14 water/sewer repairs and 1 Atmos  repair.

  • Poured concrete paths at Pacific Park. 
  • Poured concrete parking area for food truck at Pacific Park. 
  • Installed benches and Picnic tables at Pacific Park. 
  • Responded to 204 calls for animal control. 
  • Achieved a 66% adoption rate at the animal shelter. 
  • Made 2 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 35 accidents, wrote 577 citations, recorded 45 offences, made 19  arrests and responded to 2,330 calls in the Patrol Division. 
  • Sold 2.617 gallons of AvGas and 15,700 gallons of JetA fuel. Installed electrical conduit for light poles at Pacific Park. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on several air conditioning units throughout  the city. 
  • Underwent an annual inspection at the wastewater treatment plant – passed with  flying colors. 
  • Treated effluent to a daily average total suspended solids count of .13 mg/L. Performed preventative maintenance on several items throughout the wastewater  treatment plant. 
  • Repaired 9 water main ruptures. 
  • Replaced 10 water meters. 
  • Unstopped 28 sewer mains. 
  • Repaired 3 sewer mains. 
  • Conducted 61 building inspections, 20 electrical inspections, 18 plumbing  inspections, 5 mechanical inspections and issued 31 building permits.

