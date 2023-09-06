Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To the City Council.

CLAIMS – We had one workers’ compensation claim in August for a sprained ankle.

We received one notice of claim and associated lawsuit that we will discuss in a future executive session.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The steel has arrived

and vertical construction has begun.

COLLEGE STREET – The capital Construction

Division continues to install water main and sewer main

from Rookson to Como. Both utilities are within 600 feet

of Como. The concrete contractor has installed 500 feet

of curb and gutter, and 220 feet of street so far.

PACIFIC PARK – This project is nearing completion.

The Capital Construction Division is constructing on

street parking and a few sections of sidewalk. The Parks

and Recreation Department is installing irrigation.

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2

million project will rehabilitate all 6 filters at the water

treatment plant. Expect work to begin in October.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in 2023. Completed streets are highlighted in yellow.

Street Between Length League soft spot repairs Azalea to Cul de Sac 500 Woodcrest 898 Mulberry Woodlawn to RR 530 Lemon Bill Bradford to Spence 1199 Milligan Church to Davis 549 Rockdale Shannon to Hillcrest 3749 Robertson Davis to Texas 1199 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Putman Jackson to Carter 1400 Texas Shannon to Arbala 1901 Spence Fisher to Davis 476 Spence Gilmer to Ardis-end 850 Spring Gilmer to Magnolia 808 Peach Texas to Brinker 570 Craig Booker to Main 2170

21599

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the usual report of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Patched 482 potholes.

Hauled 642 tons of sludge to the landfill.

Hauled street sweeper spoils to the landfill.

Demolished 3 houses.

Shredded Lake Sulphur Springs Dam.

Cleared out drainage areas on Davidson, Carter and Martin Luther King streets. • Responded to 188 animal control calls while achieving a 98% adoption rate. • Responded to 2093 911 calls for police.

Made 3 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.

Responded to 33 accidents, issued 535 traffic citations, recorded 31 offences and made 41 arrests in the Patrol Division.

Responded to 230 calls for fire/rescue including 1 vehicle fire and 6 grass fires. • Performed 48 fire inspections.

Performed preventative maintenance on 76 fire hydrants.

