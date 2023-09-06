Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To the City Council.

 

 

CLAIMS – We had one workers’ compensation claim in August for a sprained ankle. 

We received one notice of claim and associated lawsuit that we will discuss in a future  executive session. 

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The steel has arrived  

and vertical construction has begun. 

COLLEGE STREET – The capital Construction  

Division continues to install water main and sewer main  

from Rookson to Como. Both utilities are within 600 feet  

of Como. The concrete contractor has installed 500 feet  

of curb and gutter, and 220 feet of street so far. 

PACIFIC PARK – This project is nearing completion.  

The Capital Construction Division is constructing on 

street parking and a few sections of sidewalk. The Parks  

and Recreation Department is installing irrigation. 

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2  

million project will rehabilitate all 6 filters at the water  

treatment plant. Expect work to begin in October. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in  2023. Completed streets are highlighted in yellow.

201 N Davis Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 • 903.439.3700 • sulphurspringstx.org 

Street  Between  Length
League  soft spot repairs 

Azalea to Cul de Sac 

 500
Woodcrest  898
Mulberry  Woodlawn to RR  530
Lemon  Bill Bradford to Spence  1199
Milligan  Church to Davis  549
Rockdale  Shannon to Hillcrest  3749
Robertson  Davis to Texas  1199
Houston  Hillcrest to League  4800
Putman  Jackson to Carter  1400
Texas  Shannon to Arbala  1901
Spence  Fisher to Davis  476
Spence  Gilmer to Ardis-end  850
Spring  Gilmer to Magnolia  808
Peach  Texas to Brinker  570
Craig  Booker to Main  2170

 

21599 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the  usual report of revenues and expenditures. 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Patched 482 potholes. 
  • Hauled 642 tons of sludge to the landfill. 
  • Hauled street sweeper spoils to the landfill. 
  • Demolished 3 houses. 
  • Shredded Lake Sulphur Springs Dam. 
  • Cleared out drainage areas on Davidson, Carter and Martin Luther King streets. Responded to 188 animal control calls while achieving a 98% adoption rate. Responded to 2093 911 calls for police. 
  • Made 3 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 33 accidents, issued 535 traffic citations, recorded 31 offences and  made 41 arrests in the Patrol Division. 
  • Responded to 230 calls for fire/rescue including 1 vehicle fire and 6 grass fires. Performed 48 fire inspections. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on 76 fire hydrants.

  • Conducted 71 building inspections, 27 electrical inspections, 13 plumbing  inspections, and issued 30 building permits and 39 trade permits. Repaired generator at the Coleman water tower. 
  • Reset and repaired all school zone timers. 
  • Repaired lights on Hopkins County Veterans Memorial. 
  • Repaired water fountain at City Hall. 
  • Performed preventative maintenance on several items at the wastewater treatment  plant and water treatment plant. 
  • Treated effluent to a total suspended solids reading of .07 mg/L. Repaired 14 water breaks. 
  • Replaced 20 water meters. 
  • Unstopped 6 sewer mains. 
  • Flushed 38 dead end water mains. 
  • Changed downtown banners. 
  • Made repairs to the plaza fountain. 
  • Rented the Grays building 13 times. 
  • Cut down dead trees at Colemen Park 
  • Power-washed dugouts at Coleman Park. 
  • Sold 3,145 Gallons of AvGas and 10,455 gallons of JetA fuel. Checked out 3,914 items plus 872 e-books from the library.

