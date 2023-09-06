Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To the City Council.

CLAIMS – We had one workers’ compensation claim in August for a sprained ankle.
We received one notice of claim and associated lawsuit that we will discuss in a future executive session.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – The steel has arrived
and vertical construction has begun.
COLLEGE STREET – The capital Construction
Division continues to install water main and sewer main
from Rookson to Como. Both utilities are within 600 feet
of Como. The concrete contractor has installed 500 feet
of curb and gutter, and 220 feet of street so far.
PACIFIC PARK – This project is nearing completion.
The Capital Construction Division is constructing on
street parking and a few sections of sidewalk. The Parks
and Recreation Department is installing irrigation.
WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2
million project will rehabilitate all 6 filters at the water
treatment plant. Expect work to begin in October.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in 2023. Completed streets are highlighted in yellow.
|Street
|Between
|Length
|League
|soft spot repairs
Azalea to Cul de Sac
|500
|Woodcrest
|898
|Mulberry
|Woodlawn to RR
|530
|Lemon
|Bill Bradford to Spence
|1199
|Milligan
|Church to Davis
|549
|Rockdale
|Shannon to Hillcrest
|3749
|Robertson
|Davis to Texas
|1199
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League
|4800
|Putman
|Jackson to Carter
|1400
|Texas
|Shannon to Arbala
|1901
|Spence
|Fisher to Davis
|476
|Spence
|Gilmer to Ardis-end
|850
|Spring
|Gilmer to Magnolia
|808
|Peach
|Texas to Brinker
|570
|Craig
|Booker to Main
|2170
21599
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the usual report of revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Patched 482 potholes.
- Hauled 642 tons of sludge to the landfill.
- Hauled street sweeper spoils to the landfill.
- Demolished 3 houses.
- Shredded Lake Sulphur Springs Dam.
- Cleared out drainage areas on Davidson, Carter and Martin Luther King streets. • Responded to 188 animal control calls while achieving a 98% adoption rate. • Responded to 2093 911 calls for police.
- Made 3 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 33 accidents, issued 535 traffic citations, recorded 31 offences and made 41 arrests in the Patrol Division.
- Responded to 230 calls for fire/rescue including 1 vehicle fire and 6 grass fires. • Performed 48 fire inspections.
- Performed preventative maintenance on 76 fire hydrants.
- Conducted 71 building inspections, 27 electrical inspections, 13 plumbing inspections, and issued 30 building permits and 39 trade permits. • Repaired generator at the Coleman water tower.
- Reset and repaired all school zone timers.
- Repaired lights on Hopkins County Veterans Memorial.
- Repaired water fountain at City Hall.
- Performed preventative maintenance on several items at the wastewater treatment plant and water treatment plant.
- Treated effluent to a total suspended solids reading of .07 mg/L. • Repaired 14 water breaks.
- Replaced 20 water meters.
- Unstopped 6 sewer mains.
- Flushed 38 dead end water mains.
- Changed downtown banners.
- Made repairs to the plaza fountain.
- Rented the Grays building 13 times.
- Cut down dead trees at Colemen Park
- Power-washed dugouts at Coleman Park.
- Sold 3,145 Gallons of AvGas and 10,455 gallons of JetA fuel. • Checked out 3,914 items plus 872 e-books from the library.