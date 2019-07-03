Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To the Council

By City Manager Marc Maxwell

PACIFIC PARK DRAINAGE PROJECT – On September 04, 2018 the City Council approved an expenditure of $85,000 to solve a drainage issue at Carter Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Since that time engineering has designed an alternative that is simpler and less expensive. It will be easier to maintain also. We have retained 5W Construction to perform the work. They plan to start next week.

SUNSET STREET – Cement stabilization is completed, and capital construction crews have begun pouring concrete. This is the first street reconstruction project we have constructed with lay-down curbs. This style of curb does not require curb-cuts for driveway approaches. We are trying this method on a trial basis. Builders tell us that they prefer this method of construction for new subdivisions because it allows for more flexibility for driveway placement and hence, lower costs. If we like the way this works out we will change our design spec and let builders construct this style of curb & gutters from now on.

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT – Construction continues on the new aeration basins. We plan to bring the new basins online on August 05, 2019. After that the contractor will begin retrofitting the old basins with the new aeration machinery.

CONNALLY STREET – The water main installation is complete, and we have begun connecting residences to the new water main. Next the Capital Construction Division will construct the drainage improvements.

CLAIMS – We had 2 workers’ compensation claims in June. One claim was for a minor back injury, and the other was for a minor wrist injury. Both employees were treated and have returned to work.

We also received 2 claims related to sewer overflows. We have submitted both claims to the TML Risk Pool.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: