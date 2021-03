The Sulphur Springs citywide cleanup will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 through Saturday, April 17 about a ¼ mile East of Flow Serve. Household items, brush and some appliances no longer needed will be accepted. Appliances with freon will not be accepted. The Hopkins Countywide Cleanup will be April 23 and 24 at the precinct barns.