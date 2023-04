The Annual Sulphur Springs Spring Cleanup will be April 24–29 from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. It will be at the usual location a quarter mile east of Flowserve. It is open to city residents only. Bring your water bill and driver’s license. Do not bring any chemicals, wet paint, batteries, tires, and appliances with refrigerant. It is your last chance to haul off fallen tree limbs until next year, so put it on your calendar.