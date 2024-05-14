Sandlin Header 2022
Sulphur Springs Convenience Store Held Up At Gunpoint

Sulphur Springs police are investigating an armed Robbery that occurred at at the Super Handy in the 1400 block of College Street. Two black males, wearing hoodies, masks, and gloves entered the store at about 10:30 and one of the suspects pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cash. The suspects then fled on foot.  K-9’s were brought in to assist in the search but the suspects got away. Anyone with information should Sulphur Springs police or Crimestoppers at 903-885-2020. Store security video of the holdup is on the Sulphur Springs Police Department Facebook page.

Copy and paste to your browser to view the video

https://www.facebook.com/100069219609670/videos/496724322779216

 

 

 

