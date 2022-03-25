Sandlin Header 2022
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Sulphur Springs Cornhole Tournament Saturday 03-26

Backstory Brewery in Sulphur Springs hosts a Cornhole Tournament and Silent Auction tomorrow to raise money for the 2022 Adult Leadership Class project to restore the Kids’ Kingdom. The tournament will have two divisions, open for advanced players and social. The cost is only $50 per team, and prize money will exceed $1,000, with registration beginning at 11:00 am at Backstory Brewery, and play starts at noon. The silent auction is from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     