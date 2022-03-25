Sulphur Springs Cornhole Tournament Saturday 03-26

Backstory Brewery in Sulphur Springs hosts a Cornhole Tournament and Silent Auction tomorrow to raise money for the 2022 Adult Leadership Class project to restore the Kids’ Kingdom. The tournament will have two divisions, open for advanced players and social. The cost is only $50 per team, and prize money will exceed $1,000, with registration beginning at 11:00 am at Backstory Brewery, and play starts at noon. The silent auction is from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.