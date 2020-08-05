Sulphur Springs Council Makes Beneficial Changes For Residential Property

The Sulphur Springs City Council has passed the first reading of a new ordinance permitting “Granny Flats” to be constructed in the back yards of residences. At least one of the structures must be occupied by the owner of the property. The city will now offer incentives for builder to buy lots on existing streets The builder must pay all liens, back taxes and utility taps, but those will be refunded by the city when the property is renovated. There are about 900 such properties available for rehab in Sulphur Springs.