Sulphur Springs Council Takes No Action On Director of Public Safety

The Sulphur Springs City Council met in special session Monday night and immediately went behind closed doors to discuss the situation with Public Safety Director James W. “Jay” Sanders. Sanders had been placed on paid administrative leave, due to him being involved in an ongoing criminal investigation by another agency, The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The city will let the investigation run its course and at this time will take no further action. SSPD Captain Jason Ricketson will take over Sanders duties during this period.