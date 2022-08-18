ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sulphur Springs Council To Hold Special Session At 12.15pm On Tuesday 08.23

An Executive Session will be held at 12:00 p.m. in accordance with Texas  Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with  Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka  Steel. 

  1. Reconvene into open session. 
  2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 
  3. Discussion/Action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2808, an ordinance amending the 2003 Ordinance No. 2395 relating to  participation by the city of Sulphur Springs, Texas in the Texas Enterprise Zone  Program pursuant to the Texas enterprise zone act, chapter 2303, Texas  government code; expanding the list of local incentives offered and nominating  Ashoka steel mills, LLC to the office of the governor economic development  & tourism (EDT) through the economic development bank as an enterprise 

project. 

  1. Discussion/Action on Ashoka Steel land sale agreement.  
  2. Discussion/Action on executive item if any.  
  3. Adjourn.

