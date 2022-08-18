Sulphur Springs Council To Hold Special Session At 12.15pm On Tuesday 08.23

Discussion/Action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2808, an ordinance amending the 2003 Ordinance No. 2395 relating to participation by the city of Sulphur Springs, Texas in the Texas Enterprise Zone Program pursuant to the Texas enterprise zone act, chapter 2303, Texas government code; expanding the list of local incentives offered and nominating Ashoka steel mills, LLC to the office of the governor economic development & tourism (EDT) through the economic development bank as an enterprise