Special Crimes Unit officers and Sulphur Springs PD investigators executed a search warrant at a South League Street apartment and seized a large amount of narcotics and a weapon. During the search, officers found nearly 23 grams of cocaine, 62 grams of THC, 2.7 pounds of marijuana and a pistol. Rene Perea -Saldana and Preslie Paige Lappin, both 18 were charged with multiple felony drug charges and bond was set at $300,000 each. A juvenile was also taken into custody.