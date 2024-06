The Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center is partnering with the Community Chest in Sulphur Springs to host a Cowboy Breakfast and Auction on Saturday, July 20 from 8am – 11:30ish. It’ll be held at the Ranch, which is located at 451 CR 2321 in Sulphur Springs and will feature the talents of Curtis Fulgham and Team EFS and organizers are hoping to find 1 more volunteer cooking team and sponsors. All proceeds will benefit Community Chest and Shadow Ranch.