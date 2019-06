The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the publics help with several criminal mischief cases that occured 06/22/2019-06/24/2019. Several local businesses had windows shot out by a subject(s) with BB guns. This vehicle was seen on video at one of the locations. If you have any information please contact Det. Jason Reneau (903) 885-7602 or Crime Stoppers (903) 885-2020