Sulphur Springs Director Of Public Safety Resigns

Sulphur Springs Director of Public Safety James “Jay” Sanders has resigned. He was the head of both the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Sulphur Springs Fire Department. Sanders had been on Administrative Leave because of legal problems with the Texas Commission on Laws Enforcement. It’s unclear at this time if Sanders’ resignation will affect his current legal situation. Captain Jason Ricketson is currently serving as Interim Police Chief. Assistant Chief Tim Vaughn is serving as Interim Fire Chief.