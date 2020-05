Although there have been no cases of COVID 19 at Sulphur Springs Nursing Homes, Sulphur Spring FD fire marshals have begun inspecting licensed nursing homes. The inspections are extremely extensive, and the marshals will be working from a 40 -page manual and a checklist that is between 15 and 20 pages long. They will submit their reports to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. It will include possible suggestions on cross-contamination and other preventative measures that may need attention.