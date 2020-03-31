Sulphur Springs First United Methodist Church “Dinner Bell”

DINNER BELL RECIPIENTS

For the present, the Dinner Bell Ministry of the First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs will be a grab and go operation. Meals will be packaged and distributed under the covered driveway on the northeast side of the church campus (across the street from the post office).

Meal service will start at 11:45 am on Wednesday, April 1. The map shows the pick up route. Please enter the parking area from Davis Street as shown.

The Dinner Bell personnel will appreciate your cooperation during this time of the pandemic in our nation/world.