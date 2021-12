Share Facebook

Per multiple sources, Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Greg Owens has stated he is retiring from both positions.

During his time at Sulphur Springs, Owens saw some down years, but also significant success. Most notably, bringing the Wildcats their lone State Championship in 2008.

The news comes prior to possible realignment for the SSISD football program going into the 2022-2023 season, expected to be announced officially in early February.