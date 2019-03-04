Sulphur Springs Headed to State in Today’s Sports Update

After a less than stellar first quarter, the Chapel Hill Lady Devils came roaring back to take the lead and hold off the Lady Eagles of Woodville for a 55-46 win and the 3A State Championship. Mason Garrett scored 19 points, 10 of those were free throws. And Ja’Mya Bishop poured in 18 and was the Tournament MVP. Chapel Hill finishes the season a perfect 37-0. There will be a celebration at the High School Tuesday night starting at 6:30pm.

Congratulations also go out to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats boys(29-8.) They defeated Frisco Lone Star 58-51 to advance to the 5A final 4 in San Antonio on Thursday night against San Antonio Wagner (32-5). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30pm.

As heard on 101.9 KBUS Friday night, the Paris Wildcats basketball season ends at the regional tournament after a 68–57 loss to number 1 ranked Wilmer Hutchins. Cameron Jones led Paris with 21 points. Trevon Dennis has 13 while Tre Johnson finished with 10.

Wilmer Hutchins lost to Faith Family in the Regional Final Saturday afternoon. It’ll be Faith Family representing region 2 in San Antonio this week.

Other local interests, the Commerce boys lost Saturday to Dallas Madison while the Sulphur Springs Wildcats defeated Frisco Lone Star for the right to play in San Antonio. And the Dodd City girls lost in the championship to Nazareth for the third consecutive year.

The Chisum girls and boys have releases their district awards. For the girls:

Co. Offensive Player of Year Sarah Hunt

1st Team Zoe’ Tucker

2nd Team Chloe Prestridge Lexie Brown

Honorable Mention Bailee Dawes Landry Howard Harmony Marsh

And for the boys

1st Team All-District: Carson Ruthart, Sr Luke Chalaire, Sr

2nd Team All-District CJ Weems, Sr Evan Wood, Fresh

Honorable Mention Owen Moore, Sr Kam Hall, Sr

Penn State’s Trace McSorley was asked at the NFL scouting combine to also work out with the defensive backs but has declined to do that, telling all involved he is concentrating on being a quarterback as he heads into next month’s draft. McSorley, who is working out with the quarterbacks at Lucas Oil Stadium, was asked by a group leader if he would be willing to go through the on-field workout with the defensive backs today, which is the combine’s last day.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday are placing their franchise tag on linebacker Dee Ford and plan to have him in their lineup this season, but with the change to a 4-3 defensive scheme, they will listen to trade offers for him. The Chiefs intend to switch their base defensive scheme to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, which likely would mean a move to defensive end for Ford, who played that position in college before moving to linebacker for Kansas City.

Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, one of the top defensive prospects in the draft, suffered a left hamstring injury in his second attempt in the 40-yard dash during Sunday workouts at the NFL’s scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Lawrence, at 6-foot-4½ and 342 pounds, turned some heads by clocking a 5.05 time on his first 40. He suffered the injury in his second attempt and did not complete the on-field workout.