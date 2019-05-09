Sulphur Springs High School Announces Val and Sal

Sulphur Springs High School today announced the top two graduates for the Class of 2019. Carissa Carter was named Valedictorian and Maddie Millsap is Salutatorian. Carissa will be attending Texas A&M-Commerce Honors College, where she will study biology in the pre-med program. She hopes to become a Dermatologist. Maddie will go to UT-Arlington where she will major in Business Administration. Carissa and Maddie will be the special guest hosts of ” The Big-‘Ol Morning Show” with Jordan and Dave on Wednesday, May 15 at 8am.