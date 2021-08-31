Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Sulphur Springs High School Basketball Schedules Released

Drew Ivery 2 hours ago

Athletic Director Greg Owens released both the high school boys and girls basketball schedules to the media on Tuesday morning. Basketball begins on Oct. 30 for Sulphur Springs High School and both programs will have new head coaches. The Wildcats will be led by Brandon Shaver and the Lady Cats will be led this year by Erica Delley.

The Wildcats and Lady Cats varsity will play a total of 23 total games this season (not including tournaments) with 10 home games and 13 away for both teams. The Lady Cats JV will play in 21 total games with 10 home and 11 away, while the Wildcats JV will have 21 total games with nine home and 12 away. Wildcats 9th graders have 17 total games with eight home nine away. Girls varsity have three tournaments scheduled including Bells, Kaufman and Glen Rose, but it’s time and location is TBA. Boys varsity have three tournaments scheduled including Mansfield (varsity only), Forney and the Allen Invitational. Boys 9th & JV have have two tournaments with one in Pleasant Grove and one in Forney.

2021 Lady Cats Basketball Schedule

2021 Wildcats Basketball Schedule

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     