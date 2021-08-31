Sulphur Springs High School Basketball Schedules Released

Share Facebook

Athletic Director Greg Owens released both the high school boys and girls basketball schedules to the media on Tuesday morning. Basketball begins on Oct. 30 for Sulphur Springs High School and both programs will have new head coaches. The Wildcats will be led by Brandon Shaver and the Lady Cats will be led this year by Erica Delley.

The Wildcats and Lady Cats varsity will play a total of 23 total games this season (not including tournaments) with 10 home games and 13 away for both teams. The Lady Cats JV will play in 21 total games with 10 home and 11 away, while the Wildcats JV will have 21 total games with nine home and 12 away. Wildcats 9th graders have 17 total games with eight home nine away. Girls varsity have three tournaments scheduled including Bells, Kaufman and Glen Rose, but it’s time and location is TBA. Boys varsity have three tournaments scheduled including Mansfield (varsity only), Forney and the Allen Invitational. Boys 9th & JV have have two tournaments with one in Pleasant Grove and one in Forney.

2021 Lady Cats Basketball Schedule

2021 Wildcats Basketball Schedule