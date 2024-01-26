Denny’s Paris Header
Sulphur Springs High School Calendar of Events

 

M (29)  7:00 Choir Movie Night @ Library
T (30)    4:00 Boys Soccer v. Atlanta
               4:30 Boys Basketball @ Paris
               5:00 Girls Basketball v. Paris
W (31)
T (1)      3:30 Tennis @ Wills Point
F (2)      Solo & Ensemble @ TAMUC
              4:30 Girls Soccer v Bullard
              4:30 Boys JV2 Soccer @ Kaufman
              4:30 Boys JV Soccer @ W Mesquite
              4:30 Boys Basketball @ Liberty Eylau
              5:00 Girls Basketball v Liberty Eylau
S (3)     Choir Solo & Ensemble @ Marshall
Save the dates….
This IS NOT a complete list of activities.
2/10  Hearts Festival
2/16-17  Academic UIL Meet at SSHS
2/23  Kendall Ferrill Benefit @ Civic Center
2/23  Bad Weather Day
2/26  ACT @ SSHS
2/27  Choir Spring Concert
3/7  Blood Drive
3/10-16  Spring Break
3/18  Staff Prep – No School
3/20  SAT @ SSHS
3/29  Holiday – No School
4/1  Holiday – No School
4/6  Horticulture Plant Sale
4/8  Holiday No School
4/16  Val/Sal Press Release
4/26-27  Spring Show
4/30  Choir Pops Concert
5/6-10  Staff Appreciation Week
5/6-10  Student Laptop Returns
5/7  Band Concert
5/11  Prom
5/13 Tennis Banquet
5/14-16  Honors Breakfast, Senior Walks, Senior Signing, Scholarship Program
5/17  Bad Weather Day
5/18  Theatre Banquet
5/20  Senior Shut Out
5/23  1:30 Early Release
5/24  7:30 Graduation

