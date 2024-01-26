Sulphur Springs High School Calendar of Events

M (29) 7:00 Choir Movie Night @ Library
T (30) 4:00 Boys Soccer v. Atlanta
4:30 Boys Basketball @ Paris
5:00 Girls Basketball v. Paris
W (31)
T (1) 3:30 Tennis @ Wills Point
F (2) Solo & Ensemble @ TAMUC
4:30 Girls Soccer v Bullard
4:30 Boys JV2 Soccer @ Kaufman
4:30 Boys JV Soccer @ W Mesquite
4:30 Boys Basketball @ Liberty Eylau
5:00 Girls Basketball v Liberty Eylau
S (3) Choir Solo & Ensemble @ Marshall
Save the dates….
This IS NOT a complete list of activities.
2/10 Hearts Festival
2/16-17 Academic UIL Meet at SSHS
2/23 Kendall Ferrill Benefit @ Civic Center
2/23 Bad Weather Day
2/26 ACT @ SSHS
2/27 Choir Spring Concert
3/7 Blood Drive
3/10-16 Spring Break
3/18 Staff Prep – No School
3/20 SAT @ SSHS
3/29 Holiday – No School
4/1 Holiday – No School
4/6 Horticulture Plant Sale
4/8 Holiday No School
4/16 Val/Sal Press Release
4/26-27 Spring Show
4/30 Choir Pops Concert
5/6-10 Staff Appreciation Week
5/6-10 Student Laptop Returns
5/7 Band Concert
5/11 Prom
5/13 Tennis Banquet
5/14-16 Honors Breakfast, Senior Walks, Senior Signing, Scholarship Program
5/17 Bad Weather Day
5/18 Theatre Banquet
5/20 Senior Shut Out
5/23 1:30 Early Release
5/24 7:30 Graduation