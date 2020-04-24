Sulphur Springs High School Graduation

2020 Graduation Ceremony Press Release April 24, 2020

Over the course of the last few weeks since SSISD was forced to close school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SSISD faculty and staff have been hard at work to meet the needs of all students and our community. In particular, our hearts and minds have been focused on the needs of our Senior Class.

We have collaborated with SSISD staff members, parents, community members, and students to provide the best possible graduation ceremony for our seniors. After carefully weighing ALL options for our 2020 Commencement, we have determined that the richest and most inclusive option for our seniors is to create individual graduation experiences, with family members in attendance, with an all-inclusive graduation video to follow.

Beginning May 1st and continuing through May 15th, Chad Kopal of Chad’s Media, in collaboration with SSISD staff, will facilitate individual graduation experiences for every graduating senior while following social distancing guidelines. Every student’s individual graduation will be filmed and combined with other filmed commencement events (presentation of the colors, our National Anthem, invocation, Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches, and school song) to create a 2020 graduation video that will air live on May 22, 2020 and later be given to every senior via DVD.

Mr. Kopal and SSISD staff will create an experience for our seniors and their families that includes the following:

Students will cross the stage in graduation dress and receive their diploma Up to 10 family members can attend the graduation to cheer, take pictures, and enjoy the experience with their After crossing the stage, graduates and family members can take more pictures in a photo Michael Laeding will take graduation pictures and offer packages for sale. In addition, SSISD will purchase one complimentary 8”x10” graduation photo for every Seniors and family members will receive a graduation Families will be able to enjoy the entire ceremony together online on May 22, 2020. The program will be complete, including the key aspects of our traditional graduation

We know that our ceremony will not be exactly the same as in normal times, but we intend to create as many of the experiences (sights, sounds, hugs, pictures, and memorable moments) as possible for every senior…together as the Class of 2020.

Senior Class of 2020, WE LOVE YOU! #wearSS