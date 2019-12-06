Sulphur Springs Holiday Activities

CASA is hosting their annual Cookie Walk this morning from 9 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Cookies are sold for $5 a pound. Load up on Christmas cookies while supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Main Street in downtown Sulphur Springs will be restricted to pedestrians tomorrow for “The Christmas Market on Main Street”. The market will feature 26 vendors offering clothing, arts and crafts and food, plus all the local shops.

Hopkins County EMS is hosting their annual Christmas Tree decorating contest tonight, on Celebration Plaza. Judging of the trees will be from 5 – 8:30pm.

The Sulphur Springs Lion’s Club is hosting the 12th Annual Christmas Parade tonight at 7pm. The parade begins at Buford Park and goes up Houston, right onto Church Street, around the square and up Gilmer to Tapps Funeral Home. NO advance registration will be required to participate. The only requirement is that your vehicle or float have lights.

The North East Texas Choral Society presents Hearts Come Home For Christmas on Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm in the SSHS Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. You may purchase tickets at the door, from any choral society member or online at singerscount.org. Veterans, law enforcement, EMTs, and firemen and their spouses are free.