The Veterans honor flight send- off will not be held on the Hopkins County Courthouse steps today as originally planned. It will take place in the second floor courtroom at 11:30 because of the cold weather. Vietnam Army veterans Jerry Hanna and Rick Flannary, both of Sulphur Springs, and Marvin Cherney of Mineola, along with Korean War Air Force veteran Earl Stubblefield of Bogata will be among those honored on the flight to Washington, DC.