The Sulphur Springs- Hopkins County EDC and the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce are hosting their annual Economic Outlook Conference at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christopher Slijk,(slick), assistant economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will be the keynote speaker. Lunch will be provided. For reservations or further information, call the chamber at 903-885-6515.