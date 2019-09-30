Sulphur Springs – Hopkins County Public Meetings

Hopkins County Commissioners Court will meet Monday morning at 9:00 and following the meeting convene into a work session. The regular agenda will deal with utility easements, budget items and personnel matters. In the work-session commissioners will meet with Sheriff Lewis Tatum and Fire Chief Andy Endsley.

Sulphur Springs ISD board will meet this Monday evening at 6:00 and consider bids submitted for the house built by students on Fore Street. At the last round of bidding, no bids were received. Board members will also meet in a work session for strategic planning and district goals assessment.

The Sulphur Springs City Council will meet Tuesday night and consider grant applications and park ordinances. The council is expected to apply to Texas Parks and Wildlife for a grant for improvements to Pacific Park. An ordinance dealing with wheeled vehicles such as skateboards, scooters, and bikes on sidewalks in commercial areas will also be addressed.