Sulphur Springs Hosts Graduation for Career Online High School

By Hope Cain

Sulphur Springs Public Library is very proud to be one of the first six libraries in Texas to offer adults the opportunity earn an accredited high school diploma through Career Online High School – and, by the way, is the smallest community in the state to offer such a program. To date, over 144 libraries in 17 states across the country offer this program.

On October 8, the library celebrated the third, fourth and fifth graduates of Career Online High School

Pamela Daniels has three children including a newborn son and three grandchildren. She was faced with an uphill climb. She had no high school credits to transfer and began the process of taking all 14 courses and 4 career courses. She had personal issues that held her back at times, but she kept at her school in the late evenings. 23 months later, she is here, (new baby in tow) and sees her goals as something she can face head on! Her advice to other students is “Never give up, no matter what.”

Pamela graduates with her high school diploma and an Office Management certification.

Marquasha Hawkins completed most of her high school classes successfully and was able to transfer 11 of the required 18 classes into the program, which shortened her 18-month class time to 11 months. She has four children (plus one on the way), an extended family here in Sulphur Springs and lots of support. During high school, she had failed the TAKS math test repeatedly. “A diploma could open so many doors for me. I want to be an example to my children and show them that education is important.” She has plans for college in the medical/nursing field.

Marquasha graduates with her high school diploma and an Office Management certification.

Heather Miller was a B and C student in high school and walked her high school graduation stage empty handed, because of unfinished credits and failing to pass the TAKS test. She tried numerous times to retake the TAKS and even went for GED tutoring, but each time, math was the only thing that held her back. Although she still does not like math, she passed the courses of COHS in 8 months, with good grades and a sense of accomplishment. She says of her accomplishment, “I have to do it; no one is going to do it for me.” Heather has two children, a girl and a boy who are very proud of their mom.

Heather graduates with her high school diploma and an Office Management certification.

Sulphur Springs Public Library was pleased to honor these women in their commitment and success in completing this program. We wish them the best of luck in the future and thank our many supporters, donors and staff for all that they do for the Sulphur Springs Public Library.

For more information about Career Online High School, please visit sslibrary.org or call 903-885-4926.