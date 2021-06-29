Sulphur Springs Hotel Wins Two Major Brand Awards

The Clarion Pointe Hotel of Sulphur Springs has been recognized with prestigious “Best of Choice” and “Ring of Honor” awards from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), franchisor of the Clarion Pointe brand.

The “Best of Choice” designation is awarded to the top hotels within the company’s domestic and international portfolio. The Ring of Honor Award designation goes only to the top 1% of hotels within the brand, representing a tremendous accomplishment.

As one of the top-tier properties operating under the Clarion Pointe flag, the hotel’s staff has demonstrated an exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service. Choice Hotels evaluate award criteria through its official property ranking reports.

“As a leading hotel franchisor, we count on our owners to make sure each guest that stays at each one of our hotels feels welcome, wanted, and respected,” said Tim Tobin, vice president, franchisee onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels. “Award-winning hotels like the Clarion Pointe Sulphur Springs have demonstrated their commitment to delivering on this brand promise and more, and we are proud to honor their accomplishments as an example for others to follow.”

Clarion Pointe Sulphur Springs is owned and operated by Helm Hotels Group, a family-owned company with over 35 years of experience in Texas.

“We could not win these types of awards without our extremely dedicated and talented team working at the hotel.” Charles Helm, Helm Hotels Group Owner, and Sulphur Springs resident. “We are thrilled with how much guests love our hotel, which offers a premium local experience, top-notch customer service, and a wide array of amenities that make for a great and memorable stay.”

Clarion Pointe Sulphur Springs participates in the award-winning “Choice Privileges Loyalty” rewards program, rated a top loyalty program by USA Today’s ten Best Readers’ Choice Awards and the U.S. News & World Report. Membership is free and offers rapid rewards and exclusive member rates when booking directly at choicehotels.com.

For more information or to make a reservation at this award-winning hotel, visit ssclarionpointe.com.