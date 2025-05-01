Sulphur Springs HS At Regional UIL Academics

UIL Academic Team Updates (Regional UIL Academics Highlights 2025)
April 26 – Region 2-4A Academic Meet
The SSHS Wildcat UIL Academic Team competed at the Region 2-4A Academics Meet this past Saturday at East Texas A&M – Commerce. 20 students from SSHS have qualified for State UIL competition on May 19 & 20 by placing at region on Saturday or by being a finalist of the Barbara Jordan Historical Essay Competition. Overall the Wildcat UIL team finished 2nd in Region 2-4A behind the Dallas Science & Engineering Magnet School.
Here is a list of our 2025 regional medalists and our state qualifiers. Congratulations to all our regional competitors for their hard work. Also, thanks to the coaches of all of our regional competitors.
|
Event
|
Students
|
Place
|
Points
|
Qualifier
|
Copy Editing
|
Abigail Bautista
|
1st
|
15
|
S
|
News Writing
|
Anderson Grimes
|
1st
|
15
|
S
|
Nathan Bilyeu
|
5th
|
6
|
A
|
Feature Writing
|
Nathan Bilyeu
|
1st
|
15
|
S
|
Editorial Writing
|
Abigail Bautista
|
1st
|
15
|
S
|
Anthony Small
|
2nd
|
12
|
S
|
Headline Writing
|
James McCoy
|
1st
|
15
|
S
|
Abigail Bautista
|
5th
|
6
|
A
|
Journalism Team
|
1st
|
10
|
Ready Writing
|
Anthony Small
|
2nd
|
12
|
S
|
Current Issues
|
James McCoy
|
3rd
|
10
|
S
|
TEAM
|
2nd
|
5
|
A
|
(J. McCoy, Jason Prom,
|
A. Bautista, Justin Chen)
|
Literary Criticism
|
Anthony Small
|
1st
|
15
|
S
|
Isaac Riley
|
2nd
|
12
|
S
|
Dylan McKinney
|
4th
|
8
|
S
|
TEAM
|
1st
|
10
|
S
|
(A. Small, D. McKinney
|
I. Riley, JulieAnn McCoy)
|
Spelling and Vocabulary
|
Kale Brooks Burgin
|
1st
|
15
|
S
|
Laney Bankston
|
3rd
|
10
|
S
|
Abigail Bautista
|
5th
|
6
|
A
|
TEAM
|
1st
|
10
|
S
|
(K.Burgins, L. Bankston,
|
A. Bautista, Brielle Garing)
|
Social Studies
|
Grayson Wall
|
2nd
|
12
|
S
|
Kannon Gibson
|
3rd
|
10
|
S
|
Jessica Reed
|
4th
|
8
|
A
|
TEAM
|
2nd
|
5
|
WC
|
(G. Wall, K. Gibson,
|
J. Reed, Davin Ly)
|
Poetry Interpretation
|
Emma Boatman
|
2nd
|
12
|
S
|
Prose Interpretation
|
Aiden Woodard
|
2nd
|
12
|
S
|
BJH Essay Finalists
|
Abigail Bautista
|
S
|
Kale Brooks Burgin
|
S
|
Justin Chen
|
S
|
Davin Ly
|
S
|
James McCoy
|
S
|
Marcos Ramirez
|
S
|
Isaac Ray
|
S
S = State Qualifier, A = Alternate, WC = Wild Card Team