Sulphur Springs HS At Regional UIL Academics

 

UIL Academic Team Updates (Regional UIL Academics Highlights 2025)

April 26 – Region 2-4A Academic Meet

The SSHS Wildcat UIL Academic Team competed at the Region 2-4A Academics Meet this past Saturday at East Texas A&M – Commerce. 20 students from SSHS have qualified for State UIL competition on May 19 & 20 by placing at region on Saturday or by being a finalist of the Barbara Jordan Historical Essay Competition. Overall the Wildcat UIL team finished 2nd in Region 2-4A behind the Dallas Science & Engineering Magnet School.

Here is a list of our 2025 regional medalists and our state qualifiers. Congratulations to all our regional competitors for their hard work. Also, thanks to the coaches of all of our regional competitors.

Event

Students

Place

Points

Qualifier

Copy Editing

Abigail Bautista

1st

15

S

News Writing

Anderson Grimes

1st

15

S

Nathan Bilyeu

5th

6

A

Feature Writing

Nathan Bilyeu

1st

15

S

Editorial Writing

Abigail Bautista

1st

15

S

Anthony Small

2nd

12

S

Headline Writing

James McCoy

1st

15

S

Abigail Bautista

5th

6

A

Journalism Team

1st

10

Ready Writing

Anthony Small

2nd

12

S

Current Issues

James McCoy

3rd

10

S

TEAM

2nd

5

A

(J. McCoy, Jason Prom,

A. Bautista, Justin Chen)

Literary Criticism

Anthony Small

1st

15

S

Isaac Riley

2nd

12

S

Dylan McKinney

4th

8

S

TEAM

1st

10

S

(A. Small, D. McKinney

I. Riley, JulieAnn McCoy)

Spelling and Vocabulary

Kale Brooks Burgin

1st

15

S

Laney Bankston

3rd

10

S

Abigail Bautista

5th

6

A

TEAM

1st

10

S

(K.Burgins, L. Bankston,

A. Bautista, Brielle Garing)

Social Studies

Grayson Wall

2nd

12

S

Kannon Gibson

3rd

10

S

Jessica Reed

4th

8

A

TEAM

2nd

5

WC

(G. Wall, K. Gibson,

J. Reed, Davin Ly)

Poetry Interpretation

Emma Boatman

2nd

12

S

Prose Interpretation

Aiden Woodard

2nd

12

S

BJH Essay Finalists

Abigail Bautista

S

Kale Brooks Burgin

S

Justin Chen

S

Davin Ly

S

James McCoy

S

Marcos Ramirez

S

Isaac Ray

S

S = State Qualifier, A = Alternate, WC = Wild Card Team


