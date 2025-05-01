Sulphur Springs HS At Regional UIL Academics

UIL Academic Team Updates (Regional UIL Academics Highlights 2025)

April 26 – Region 2-4A Academic Meet

The SSHS Wildcat UIL Academic Team competed at the Region 2-4A Academics Meet this past Saturday at East Texas A&M – Commerce. 20 students from SSHS have qualified for State UIL competition on May 19 & 20 by placing at region on Saturday or by being a finalist of the Barbara Jordan Historical Essay Competition. Overall the Wildcat UIL team finished 2nd in Region 2-4A behind the Dallas Science & Engineering Magnet School.

Here is a list of our 2025 regional medalists and our state qualifiers. Congratulations to all our regional competitors for their hard work. Also, thanks to the coaches of all of our regional competitors.

Event Students Place Points Qualifier Copy Editing Abigail Bautista 1st 15 S News Writing Anderson Grimes 1st 15 S Nathan Bilyeu 5th 6 A Feature Writing Nathan Bilyeu 1st 15 S Editorial Writing Abigail Bautista 1st 15 S Anthony Small 2nd 12 S Headline Writing James McCoy 1st 15 S Abigail Bautista 5th 6 A Journalism Team 1st 10 Ready Writing Anthony Small 2nd 12 S Current Issues James McCoy 3rd 10 S TEAM 2nd 5 A (J. McCoy, Jason Prom, A. Bautista, Justin Chen) Literary Criticism Anthony Small 1st 15 S Isaac Riley 2nd 12 S Dylan McKinney 4th 8 S TEAM 1st 10 S (A. Small, D. McKinney I. Riley, JulieAnn McCoy) Spelling and Vocabulary Kale Brooks Burgin 1st 15 S Laney Bankston 3rd 10 S Abigail Bautista 5th 6 A TEAM 1st 10 S (K.Burgins, L. Bankston, A. Bautista, Brielle Garing) Social Studies Grayson Wall 2nd 12 S Kannon Gibson 3rd 10 S Jessica Reed 4th 8 A TEAM 2nd 5 WC (G. Wall, K. Gibson, J. Reed, Davin Ly) Poetry Interpretation Emma Boatman 2nd 12 S Prose Interpretation Aiden Woodard 2nd 12 S BJH Essay Finalists Abigail Bautista S Kale Brooks Burgin S Justin Chen S Davin Ly S James McCoy S Marcos Ramirez S Isaac Ray S

S = State Qualifier, A = Alternate, WC = Wild Card Team



