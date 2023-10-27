ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Sulphur Springs HS Events

Students and staff will be allowed to wear Halloween costumes on Tuesday, the 31st. Please follow our standard guidelines for all other dress-up days: no fake weapons, nothing vulgar, nothing grossly bloody or gory, nothing too revealing. Let’s keep it fun and enjoy the day.
Monday 30
  • Girls Basketball at Quinlan
  • 7:00 Choir Movie Night at the Librar

Tuesday 31

  • Wear your costume
  • BAND LEAVES FOR STATE AGAIN!

Wednesday 1

  • Band Competes at State
  • 2:30 Choir at Sunnyvale

Thursday 2

  • 5:00 Nine White Football at Texas High
  • 5:30 Nine Blue / JV Football vs. Ann

Friday 3

  • 7:30 Football at Anna

Saturday 4

  • STATE CROSS COUNTRY at Round Rock
  • 8:00 Little Drill Clinic at Cafeteria and Gym
  • 8:00 Choir at Mt. Pleasant
  • 10:00 JV/V Boys Basketball at Van Scrimmage

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     