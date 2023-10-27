Sulphur Springs HS Events

Students and staff will be allowed to wear Halloween costumes on Tuesday, the 31st. Please follow our standard guidelines for all other dress-up days: no fake weapons, nothing vulgar, nothing grossly bloody or gory, nothing too revealing. Let’s keep it fun and enjoy the day.
Monday 30
- Girls Basketball at Quinlan
- 7:00 Choir Movie Night at the Librar
Tuesday 31
- Wear your costume
- BAND LEAVES FOR STATE AGAIN!
Wednesday 1
- Band Competes at State
- 2:30 Choir at Sunnyvale
Thursday 2
- 5:00 Nine White Football at Texas High
- 5:30 Nine Blue / JV Football vs. Ann
Friday 3
- 7:30 Football at Anna
Saturday 4
- STATE CROSS COUNTRY at Round Rock
- 8:00 Little Drill Clinic at Cafeteria and Gym
- 8:00 Choir at Mt. Pleasant
- 10:00 JV/V Boys Basketball at Van Scrimmage