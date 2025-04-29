Sulphur Springs HS Introduces Val and Sal

The top graduates of Sulphur Springs High School were introduced Tuesday afternoon at the school library. Valedictorian Laney Bankston plans to attend East Texas A&M where she will major in nursing. Salutatorian Brody Emmert will attend Texas A&M in College Station where he will major in Civil Engineering. Laney and Brody were both very active in the Wildcat Band, where Laney Bankston played Principal clarinet and Brody was Principal horn and Drum Major