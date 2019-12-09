Sulphur Springs HS Named Finalist for Librarian/Media Specialist of the Year Educator Award

Sulphur Springs High School Library/Media Specialist Mindy Meador was recently selected

as one of three finalists for the TCEA Librarian/Media Specialist of the Year award for the

2019-2020 school year. This award honors a librarian or media specialist who improves their

library using technology. He or she collaborates with administrators, teachers, and students to

support technology integration.

Nominations for this award open each fall and the winner is announced during a special

evening ceremony during the annual TCEA Convention on February 4, 2020, in Austin.

Mindy has been instrumental in the support of the campus 1:1 program as well as continuing

to offer many unique opportunities for students and staff. Mindy looks for creative and

innovative ways to use the library space and has proven to be a huge asset to the High School

campus.

TCEA is a global, nonprofit, member-based educator organization of over 28,000 members.

The annual convention draws over 10,000 attendees, vendors, and speakers each year