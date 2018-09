A Sulphur Springs High School student was killed Tuesday morning in a collision that occurred on the service road near the 118-mile marker of the Interstate. Reportedly, 17-year-old Starla Rae Rose Hanson was on her way to school when her car hydroplaned into a ditch and into the path of a box truck. She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings at 7:21. A vigil to honor her memory was held at Sulphur Springs High School Tuesday night.