The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat Soccer team will advance to the Area round of the playoffs after a resounding win over Tyler Chapel Hill. That game is slated for Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 against Palestine in CHRISTUS Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Likewise, the Sulphur Springs Wildcat boy’s soccer team is advancing to the Area round of the playoffs after shutting out Athens in a Bi-District game. They will also take on Palestine at Rose Stadium at 7:30 in a doubleheader.