Sulphur Springs HS Theater Department Presents ” Freaky Friday”

Wildcat Theatre is thrilled to announce that the talented students of SSHS are bringing you a fabulously fun theatrical experience with their upcoming production of Freaky Friday: The Musical!

Based on the beloved novel and hit Disney films, Freaky Friday tells the extraordinary story of a mother (sophomore Emma Boatman) and daughter (senior Talley Brown) who magically switch bodies for a day. Get ready for a day of hilarious and heartfelt adventures as they navigate each other’s lives, learning valuable lessons about love, acceptance, and the true meaning of family.

Seniors Caroline Prickette, Addison Bradley, Kaela Gardner, and Oliver Falter; juniors Aiden Woodard and Audrey Tanton; Sophomores Nathan Bilyeu and Conner Curtis; Freshmen Lizi Green, Lindsey Hayes, Bella Gilbreath, Piper Lilley, Sunni Vanderburg, Natalie Harris, and Sarah Mireles; a few of our finest faculty members, and 8th grader Emery Brown round out the main cast. Stage manager Aspen Mayhew leads crew members Cara Feagin, RJ Petry, Alaya Mims, Alister Ferguson, and Haley Hopkins as they help bring this musical to life.

th at 7pm, and Sunday, November 12th at 2:30pm. Tickets are available at Opening night is Thursday, November 9th at 7pm at the SSISD auditorium, with additional performances Saturday, November 11at 7pm, and Sunday, November 12at 2:30pm. Tickets are available at bit.ly/wildcattheatre or from any Freaky Friday compnay member –only $10. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $15.