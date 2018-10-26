Sulphur Springs HS to Honor Veterans

SSHS will have a special Veterans Day program to honor our past and present military. We are inviting all Hopkins County veterans, current service members, and their spouses for a reception followed by a patriotic program. The reception will begin at 12 noon in the SSHS Library. The program will follow at 1:00 pm in the gymnasium with special performances by our SSHS Band and various guests.

Parking will be provided in the teacher’s parking lot and student’s parking lot. Please come join us in honoring our current and veteran military members.

For more information please contact Johna Burchfield at (903) 885-2158.