Sulphur Springs Independent School District 2018-2019 Meet-the-Teacher Events & Schedule Pickup

New-to-district students should be enrolled prior to Meet-the-Teacher events so that a classroom assignment/middle school schedule will be ready. Parents may complete enrollment documents at the following locations:

Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Head Start 3, Head Start 4 and Pre-K students

600 Calvert Street

SSISD Administration Building Kindergarten, Transitional 1st, 1st, 2nd or 3rd grade students

631 Connally Street

Sulphur Springs Elementary School 4th and 5th grade students

829 Bell Street

Sulphur Springs Middle School 6th, 7th and 8th grade students

835 Wildcat Way

Parents of returning students should complete all registration documents, on-line, prior to Meet-the-Teacher events. Teacher assignments/middle school schedules may not be ready for students who have not registered on-line.

Students and parents may visit campuses anytime between the designated times to pick up schedules, drop off school supplies and meet teachers!

ALL 7th grade students have an immunization requirement from the state of Texas that must be verified by our nurse BEFORE the student will receive his/her schedule. Parents are URGED to take care of this requirement by faxing updated immunization records to Vickie Vaughan, school nurse, at 903-439-6126 (SSMS fax #) as soon as possible.

Students who are enrolled but unable to attend a Meet-the-Teacher event, may visit their assigned campus between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 17th or

Monday, August 20th to drop off school supplies (elementary only), find out classroom teacher assignments and pick up schedules. Please note, teachers will not be available to meet with parents and students on these dates.