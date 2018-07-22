Sulphur Springs Independent School District 2018-2019 Meet-the-Teacher Events & Schedule Pickup

New-to-district students should be enrolled prior to Meet-the-Teacher events so that a classroom assignment/middle school schedule will be ready. Parents may complete enrollment documents at the following locations:
Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Head Start 3, Head Start 4 and Pre-K students
600 Calvert Street
SSISD Administration Building Kindergarten, Transitional 1st, 1st, 2nd or 3rd grade students
631 Connally Street
Sulphur Springs Elementary School 4th and 5th grade students
829 Bell Street
Sulphur Springs Middle School 6th, 7th and 8th grade students
835 Wildcat Way
Parents of returning students should complete all registration documents, on-line, prior to Meet-the-Teacher events. Teacher assignments/middle school schedules may not be ready for students who have not registered on-line.
Students and parents may visit campuses anytime between the designated times to pick up schedules, drop off school supplies and meet teachers!
ALL 7th grade students have an immunization requirement from the state of Texas that must be verified by our nurse BEFORE the student will receive his/her schedule. Parents are URGED to take care of this requirement by faxing updated immunization records to Vickie Vaughan, school nurse, at 903-439-6126 (SSMS fax #) as soon as possible.
Students who are enrolled but unable to attend a Meet-the-Teacher event, may visit their assigned campus between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 17th or
Monday, August 20th to drop off school supplies (elementary only), find out classroom teacher assignments and pick up schedules. Please note, teachers will not be available to meet with parents and students on these dates.
- Monday, August 13
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Douglass ECLC Head Start 3, Head Start 4, and Pre-K
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Travis Primary Kindergarten (K) through Grade 3*
- Tuesday, August 14
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Barbara Bush Primary Kindergarten (K) through Grade 3; Bowie Primary Kindergarten (K) through Grade 3; Lamar Primary Kindergarten (K) through Grade 3 Thursday, August 16
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sulphur Springs Elementary School Grades 4 and 5
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sulphur Springs Middle School Grades 6, 7 and 8
High School Schedule pickup:
Monday, July 30 – Friday, August 10
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Sulphur Springs High School Grade 12
1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Counselors will be available for seniors to check schedules, transcripts, etc. No appointment necessary!
Monday, August 20, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Sulphur Springs High School Grade 9 – Freshman Fish Camp. Ninth grade students are encouraged to participate in the SSHS Student Council’s annual Freshman Fish Camp! Fish Camp provides useful information that will make the transition from middle school to high school as smooth as possible. Most of all, it is a FUN way for students to get connected! During this time freshmen will have the opportunity to learn about various organizations, enjoy a fashion show emphasizing dress code requirements, meet administrators, pick up schedules, take a walking tour of the campus and participate in a mock class day. Attendance at Fish Camp is not required, but is encouraged, as it is a fun and exciting way for students to become familiar with SSHS and help reduce first day jitters!
Monday, August 20th 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sulphur Springs High School Grades 10, 11 and 12
Grade 9 schedules not picked up during Freshman Fish C
- Monday, August 13