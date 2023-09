Sulphur Springs issued a permit of over $1.1 million to construct a Popeye’s restaurant. It is on Shannon Road between Mockingbird and the new McAlister’s restaurant. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. has 408 Texas locations. It is a Toronto, Canada-based Restaurant Brands International subsidiary formed in 2014 due to the merger between Burger King and Canada’s Tim Horton Coffee. The conglomerate also owns the Firehouse Subs chain.