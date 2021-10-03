Sulphur Springs ISD Athletics

From SSISD Athletic Director Greg Owens
Volleyball took down Longview on Friday!
Tuesday 10/5
Volleyball host Mt Pleasant
8th Football at Mt Pleasant
Wednesday 10/6
JV Boys/Girls Golf at Pine Tree (Wood Hollow CC)
Thursday 10/7
Cross Country at Lindale (Garden Valley Golf Course)
Tennis host Marshall **Senior Presentation at 3:30
9th Football host Royse City (9b 5:30, 9a 6:15)
JV Football at Royse City 6:00 pm
7/8th Volleyball at Texas Middle
Friday 10/8
Volleyball at Texas High
Football host Royse City
Saturday 10/9
SSMS Cross Country at Hallsville District JH Meet
7th Football at Prim
Basketball (boys/girls) host East Texas Hoops in SSHS Gym