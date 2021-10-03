Sulphur Springs ISD Athletics

From SSISD Athletic Director Greg Owens

Volleyball took down Longview on Friday!

Tuesday 10/5

Volleyball host Mt Pleasant

8th Football at Mt Pleasant

Wednesday 10/6

JV Boys/Girls Golf at Pine Tree (Wood Hollow CC)

Thursday 10/7

Cross Country at Lindale (Garden Valley Golf Course)

Tennis host Marshall **Senior Presentation at 3:30

9th Football host Royse City (9b 5:30, 9a 6:15)

JV Football at Royse City 6:00 pm

7/8th Volleyball at Texas Middle

Friday 10/8

Volleyball at Texas High

Football host Royse City

Saturday 10/9

SSMS Cross Country at Hallsville District JH Meet

7th Football at Prim

Basketball (boys/girls) host East Texas Hoops in SSHS Gym