Sulphur Springs ISD Board Agenda 01.13.2020

AGENDA
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020
5:00 PM
I. CALL TO ORDER:
Invocation
Pledges to American & Texas Flags- Lamar Primary students
II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting
had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in
accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,
Chapter 551.
B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees
conducted on Monday, December 9, 2019, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and of the
special meeting of the Board of Trustees conducted on Thursday, December
19, 2019, beginning at 5:15 p.m. both held in the Board Room of the
Administration Building.
8
III. PUBLIC FORUM:
Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting
per policy BED(LOCAL).
A. Recognize school board members for “School Board Appreciation Month”.
[Michael Lamb] IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS
A. “Lamar is You-Nique” presentation by Lamar students and music department.
B. Report on Special Education program. [Susan Johnston] C. Announce filing dates for the May 2, 2020 school board trustee election:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 through Friday, February 14, 2020
D. Present the Lamar Primary Improvement TAP (Turn Around Plan) draft.
(Exhibit IV-D) [Kristin Monk]
14
E. Dates for 2020 Open House. (Exhibit IV-E) [Kristin Monk] 27
F. Update and discussion on current board goals. [Michael Lamb] G. Head Start items given to the Board under separate cover for information only:
– Director’s Report for December
– Policy Council minutes for December
CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under
one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from
the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.
A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for December 2019.
(Exhibit V-A)
28
B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for December 2019.
(Exhibit V-B)
30
C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for December
2019.
(Exhibit V-C)
31
VI. ACTION ITEMS
A. Acknowledgement of the Individual Trustees of the Sulphur Springs
Independent School District Board of Trustees Conflict of Interest Policy in
connection with the Application and Agreement for Limitation on Appraised
Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes from
Solemio LLC, Comptroller Application #1283. (Exhibit VI-A)
67
B. Acknowledgement of the Individual Trustees of the Sulphur Springs
Indepenedent School District Board of Trustees Conflict of Interest Policy in
connection with the Application and Agreement for Limitation on Appraised
Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes from
Hopkins Energy LLC, Comptroller Application #1384. (Exhibit VI-B)
78
C. Consider and possible action to adopt the Sulphur Springs Independent School
District Board of Trustees Resolution 1-20 designating the “Solemio
89
Reinvestment Zone,” pursuant to Texas Tax Code §312.0025. (Exhibit VI-C)
D. Consider and possible action to adopt the Sulphur Springs Independent School
District Board of Trustees Amended Findings of Fact in connection with the
Amended Application for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for
School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes from Solemio LLC,
Comptroller Application #1283, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313.
E. Consider and possible action to approve the First Amended and Restated
Agreement under the Texas Economic Development Act for a Limitation on
Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations
Taxes with Solemio LLC, Comptroller Application #1283, pursuant to Texas
Tax Code § 313. (Exhibit VI-E)
94
F. Consider and possible action to adopt the Sulphur Springs Independent School
District Board of Trustees Resolution 2-20 designating the “Hopkins Energy
LLC Reinvestment Zone #2,” pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 312.0025.
(Exhibit VI-F)
133
G. Consider and possible action to adopt the Sulphur Springs Independent School
District Board of Trustees Findings of Fact in connection with the Application
for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District
Maintenance and Operations Taxes from Hopkins Energy LLC, Comptroller
Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313. (Exhibit VI-G)
138
H. Consider and possible action to approve an Agreement under the Texas
Economic Development Act for a Limitation on Appraised Value of Property
for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes with Hopkins Energy
LLC, Comptroller Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313.
(Copy of agreement included in above exhibit)
I. Discuss and consider approval of application to TEA for Expedited Teacher
Data Portal of the Texas Assessment Management System waiver. (Exhibit
VI-I) [Jason Evans]
223
J. Discuss and consider review of legal policies and approval of additions and
revisions of local policies as recommended by Texas Association of School
Boards Policy Services and according to the instruction sheet for TASB
Localized Policy Manual Update 114. (See attached local policy list) [Josh
Williams]
227
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for
which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas
Government Code, Sections (.072), (.074).
A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,
acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.
B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
C. Discuss Superintendent’s evaluation.
D. Discuss and consider Superintendent’s contract extension and compensation.