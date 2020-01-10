Sulphur Springs ISD Board Agenda 01.13.2020

AGENDA

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020

5:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER:

Invocation

Pledges to American & Texas Flags- Lamar Primary students

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees

conducted on Monday, December 9, 2019, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and of the

special meeting of the Board of Trustees conducted on Thursday, December

19, 2019, beginning at 5:15 p.m. both held in the Board Room of the

Administration Building.

8

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

A. Recognize school board members for “School Board Appreciation Month”.

[Michael Lamb] IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. “Lamar is You-Nique” presentation by Lamar students and music department.

B. Report on Special Education program. [Susan Johnston] C. Announce filing dates for the May 2, 2020 school board trustee election:

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 through Friday, February 14, 2020

D. Present the Lamar Primary Improvement TAP (Turn Around Plan) draft.

(Exhibit IV-D) [Kristin Monk]

14

E. Dates for 2020 Open House. (Exhibit IV-E) [Kristin Monk] 27

F. Update and discussion on current board goals. [Michael Lamb] G. Head Start items given to the Board under separate cover for information only:

– Director’s Report for December

– Policy Council minutes for December

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under

one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from

the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for December 2019.

(Exhibit V-A)

28

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for December 2019.

(Exhibit V-B)

30

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for December

2019.

(Exhibit V-C)

31

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Acknowledgement of the Individual Trustees of the Sulphur Springs

Independent School District Board of Trustees Conflict of Interest Policy in

connection with the Application and Agreement for Limitation on Appraised

Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes from

Solemio LLC, Comptroller Application #1283. (Exhibit VI-A)

67

B. Acknowledgement of the Individual Trustees of the Sulphur Springs

Indepenedent School District Board of Trustees Conflict of Interest Policy in

connection with the Application and Agreement for Limitation on Appraised

Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes from

Hopkins Energy LLC, Comptroller Application #1384. (Exhibit VI-B)

78

C. Consider and possible action to adopt the Sulphur Springs Independent School

District Board of Trustees Resolution 1-20 designating the “Solemio

89

Reinvestment Zone,” pursuant to Texas Tax Code §312.0025. (Exhibit VI-C)

D. Consider and possible action to adopt the Sulphur Springs Independent School

District Board of Trustees Amended Findings of Fact in connection with the

Amended Application for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for

School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes from Solemio LLC,

Comptroller Application #1283, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313.

E. Consider and possible action to approve the First Amended and Restated

Agreement under the Texas Economic Development Act for a Limitation on

Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations

Taxes with Solemio LLC, Comptroller Application #1283, pursuant to Texas

Tax Code § 313. (Exhibit VI-E)

94

F. Consider and possible action to adopt the Sulphur Springs Independent School

District Board of Trustees Resolution 2-20 designating the “Hopkins Energy

LLC Reinvestment Zone #2,” pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 312.0025.

(Exhibit VI-F)

133

G. Consider and possible action to adopt the Sulphur Springs Independent School

District Board of Trustees Findings of Fact in connection with the Application

for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District

Maintenance and Operations Taxes from Hopkins Energy LLC, Comptroller

Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313. (Exhibit VI-G)

138

H. Consider and possible action to approve an Agreement under the Texas

Economic Development Act for a Limitation on Appraised Value of Property

for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes with Hopkins Energy

LLC, Comptroller Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313.

(Copy of agreement included in above exhibit)

I. Discuss and consider approval of application to TEA for Expedited Teacher

Data Portal of the Texas Assessment Management System waiver. (Exhibit

VI-I) [Jason Evans]

223

J. Discuss and consider review of legal policies and approval of additions and

revisions of local policies as recommended by Texas Association of School

Boards Policy Services and according to the instruction sheet for TASB

Localized Policy Manual Update 114. (See attached local policy list) [Josh

Williams]

227

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Sections (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

C. Discuss Superintendent’s evaluation.

D. Discuss and consider Superintendent’s contract extension and compensation.